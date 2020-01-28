Celebrity tabloid and podcast fans have long known the name Domenick Nati. His social media antics and celebrity radio interviews have made him a household name in the entertainment industry. Nati’s fame began with an extensive television and film production career which include credits on movies like Talladega Nights and Boo! A Madea Halloween, and TV programs such as the Emmy Awards, Steve Harvey, Wendy Williams, Good Morning America, Dr. Phil and Deal or No Deal.

Nati’s success continued when he launched his own public relations firm, Nati Celebrity Services, in 2006. He quickly made headlines with news releases for his clients such as DMX, Warren G, Pauly Shore, and Charlie Murphy. Nati Celebrity Services is still thriving today and has led campaigns for over five hundred clients to date.

In 2016, Nati was approached with an offer to host his own radio show to be aired on iHeart Radio and Intellectual Radio. The Domenick Nati Show has grown to over 1.2 million YouTube views and features weekly celebrity interviews with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Cosby, Gene Simmons, Flo Rida, Amber Rose, Chanel West Coast, Waka Flocka, and Michael Vick. The raw and sometimes invasive interviews are consistently covered in every major news outlet and Nati has been hung up on multiple times including Whoopi Goldberg who ended the interview after a sensitive question.

All this exposure and success earns Nati invites to Hollywood’s most exclusive events and he has announced that he has accepted five celebrity event invitations this weekend in Miami. The events will celebrate Super Bowl LIV and will be Nati’s fourth time attending the festivities for the big game. He will be interviewing several athletes and celebrities for his show could even reunite with Shaquille O’Neal who he had a viral video with in 2016.

For more information on The Domenick Nati Show including previous interviews, news articles, and PR information visit http://DomenickNati.com

Media Contact

Company Name: The Domenick Nati Show

Contact Person: Dave Foust

Email: Send Email

City: Miami

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: http://DomenickNati.com







