Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market: Manufacturer Detail

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxonmobil Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Ineos AG

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Royal Dutch Shell

Sasol Ltd.

Aliphatics can be cyclic, but only aromatic compounds contain an especially stable ring of atoms, such as benzene. Aliphatic compounds can be saturated, like hexane, or unsaturated, like hexene and hexyne. Open-chain compounds (whether straight or branched) contain no rings of any type, and are thus aliphatic.

Aromatic and aliphatic solvents are hydrocarbon solvents. Aromatic solvents have a ring structure similar to benzene and they are manufactured by distilling coal tar or petroleum. The processes such as catalytic hydrogenation and alkylation and catalytic reforming and steam cracking are also utilized for the production of aromatic solvents. Benzene, diethyl benzene, phenol, toluene, and xylene are some of the major aromatic solvents.

Aromatic solvents find application in industries such as adhesives, cleaners, oilfield chemicals, paints, pharmaceuticals, printing inks, textiles, and varnish. Aromatic solvents also find application as chemical intermediates, corrosion inhibitors, degreasers, diluents, and extractors.

Aromatic solvents have very high solvency rates and it helps in formation of homogenous solutions. It finds application as an agent for speeding up the drying process of lacquer based paints. Toluene has the major share of demand among the aromatic solvents. Aliphatic solvents possess a straight-chain structure of paraffinic compounds. Heptane, hexane, gasoline, kerosene, lacquer diluents, mineral spirits, and naphtha are some of the major aliphatic solvents. Aliphatic solvents find applications as herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and some others. Aliphatic solvents are comparatively less harmful than aromatic solvents.

The global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market by Types:

Benzene

Ethyl benzene

Toluene

Xylene

Others

Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market by Applications:

Mineral spirits

Paraffinic solvents

Varnish and paints

Others

Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market: Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents

1.1 Definition of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents

1.2 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.3 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue Analysis

4.3 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue by Regions

5.2 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production

5.3.2 North America Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Import and Export

5.4 Europe Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production

5.4.2 Europe Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Import and Export

5.5 China Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production

5.5.2 China Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Import and Export

5.6 Japan Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production

5.6.2 Japan Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Import and Export

5.8 India Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production

5.8.2 India Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Import and Export

6 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Production by Type

6.2 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Revenue by Type

6.3 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Price by Type

7 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

8 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market

9.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.2 Europe Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.3 China Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.4 Japan Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.6 India Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Forecast 2020-2025

9.3 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Many More Chapters

