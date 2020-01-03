Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GE Aviation (United States), Honeywell Aerospace (United States), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), Pratt & Whitney (United States), Rolls-Royce (United States), Air Works (India), Jet Maintenance Solutions (Lithuania), GMF AeroAsia (Indonesia), Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore) and FL Technics Jet JSC (United Kingdom).

High growth in the Air travel industry will help to boost global narrow body aircraft MRO. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) is essential for sustaining the lifespan of narrow-body aircraft and assuring the crashworthiness of a narrow body aircraft. The narrow-body aircraft service consists of maintenances, routine checks, overhauls, repairs, and modifications disbursed on narrow-body aircraft and their elements. The rising international trade between nations has improved the travel occurrences of cargo planes. Therefore, it is crucial to conduct timely checks or repairs of airplanes to confirm efficient performance and harmless air travel.



Market Trend

The Rise in Popularity of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

The Emergence of Portable Device

Market Drivers

Growing Demand In Aircraft Fleet

Rising Narrow Body Aircraft Market

Opportunities

Growing Traffic of Airline Scheduled Passengers and Increasing Disposable Income of the People Using Aircrafts

The Growing Adoption of Predictive Maintenance Tools

Restraints

High-Cost Mountainous Of Narrow Body Aircraft MRO

The Dearth of Skilled Workforce

Challenges

Rising Concern Regarding Environmental Issues

The Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro is segmented by following Product Types:

Airframes and Modification, Components, Engines, Line Maintenance



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Servicing, Maintenance, Renovated



End User: Military, Commercial

Top Players in the Market are: GE Aviation (United States), Honeywell Aerospace (United States), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), Pratt & Whitney (United States), Rolls-Royce (United States), Air Works (India), Jet Maintenance Solutions (Lithuania), GMF AeroAsia (Indonesia), Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore) and FL Technics Jet JSC (United Kingdom)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro

Chapter 4: Presenting the Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Mro Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



