The Fast-growing Global Online Food Delivery Industry is Expected to Grow to $200 Billion by 2025

Miami, FL - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - December 26, 2019 - Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE (http://nmw.bz/K5Ar)) ("Net Element (https://www.netelement.com/)" or the "Company"), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multichannel environment including point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that its subsidiary, Aptito (https://aptito.com/), has entered the global online food delivery industry through the launch of its multi-restaurant self ordering kiosk solution.

http://newmediawire.s3.amazonaws.com/5e012520a2500b00043eeada_1 The global online food delivery industry is expected to grow from $82 billion to $200 billion by 2025 and is attracting significant investment to the tune of $9.6 billion in 2018 according to research by Frost & Sullivan (http://nmw.bz/it3S). Aptito's new multi-restaurant self order kiosk software-as-a-service provides a valuable solution for restaurants seeking to increase exposure and sales without the high fees being charged by the likes of Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates. These savings allow restaurants to offer incentives such as discounts and free food add-ons to attract and retain customers.

Touch screens with digital menus and attractive pictures function as a sales and marketing tool to generate take-out sales for participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost while reducing labour expenses. Aptito's self-order kiosk solution doesn't require the end user to have a smartphone. Anyone with a credit card can place an order and pay directly at the kiosk which can be conveniently located in office and residential buildings, schools, universities and other high-traffic businesses without dining alternatives on premises.

Restaurant Benefits

● Significant savings

● Direct marketing to local population

● Choice of delivery partners

Customer Benefits

● Lower prices

● Better order fulfillment

● Faster deliveries

“Aptito's multi-restaurant self order kiosk solution fills a gap in the global online food ordering industry by bringing restaurants and consumers together regardless of the consumer's mobile phone, Internet access or technology skills while reducing restaurants' cost to generate sales and gain direct marketing exposure to their local communities,” commented Vlad Sadovskiy, president of integrated payments for Net Element.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE (http://nmw.bz/K5Ar)) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito (https://aptito.com/), our cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omnichannel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2018 (http://nmw.bz/q7Mn)Technology Fast 500™. In 2017, Net Element was recognized by South Florida

Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com (http://www.netelement.com/).

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Net Element, Inc.

+1 (786) 923-0502

www.netelement.com (http://www.netelement.com/)

[email protected]