Smart Learning Systems - A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 - 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Smart Learning Systems industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

"The smart learning systems market was valued at USD 66.13 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 150.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). "

Schools and training centers are moving from the traditional blackboard approach to integrating smart technology into learning environments.

– The concept of BYOD, which allows employees to use their personal devices such as laptops, tablets, and smart-phones for work, is gaining popularity. Changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via employees’ personal devices is resulting in increased demand for cloud services. In order to address these issues, IT service providers are now providing their cloud services tailor-made for smart-phones and tablets. This trend is expected to strengthen in the future, thereby pushing the market’s growth.

– As e-learning is evolving, there is a need for skilled workforce to further develop the services and tools. In a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54 % of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for smart learning system is fragmented with small and large players offering learning strategies supporting smart learning, such as formal/informal, personalized, adaptive, social, self-directed

– January 2019 – UAE Observed the first International Day of Education 2019 discussing the importance of smart learning. Ministry of Education in Collaboration with Emirates Safer Internet Society announced to take initiative to promote Smart Learning in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal.

– November 2018 – ECS Learning Systems launched their first two TEST SMART powered by PREPWORKS learning centers in Coconut Grove and Key Biscayne in South Miami. TEST SMARTdelivers high quality blended learning and instruction to students seeking to improve their grades in the classroom, as well as maximize their scores on standardized tests for middle school, high school, and college admissions.

Scope of the Report

Businesses are changing and are also becoming more competitive, so end-users are demanding more effective database solutions that can increase productivity. At university level, institutions are adopting innovative methods, such as smart learning to provide alternative pathways and opportunities for students to develop relevant and valuable skills in line with industry needs.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes- Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends- Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities-This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

