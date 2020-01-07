"The report on "Industrial Margarine Market" will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims. "

The global industrial margarine market accounted for US$ 2480.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account for US$ 3330.4 Mn by 2027.

The North American region accounted for the largest share in the global industrial margarine market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demands in the best possible way. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. In the North America region, the US is the dominating market for industrial margarine. The increasing number of new modified margarine product launches by margarine manufacturers such as low-fat or fat-free spreads and fortified margarine with milk containing vitamin D act as catalysts for the growth in demand for industrial margarine. Major market players present in the North America industrial margarine market, includes Associated British Foods, Bunge Limited, and Conagra Foodservice, among others.

Industrial margarine is widely used in making bakery items and other food processing industries. It is used in puff pastries, croissants, cakes, bread, chocolate, sweet rolls, cookies, and biscuits. Since cost of margarine and fat content is lower as compared to butter, it is preferred by most bakers, food processors, and foodservice providers like hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HORECA).

The growing consumption of industrial margarine by fast food chains and bakeries is fostering the growth of the global industrial margarine market. Manufacturers in the bakery industry are using industrial margarine on a large scale to increase the sales by offering low-fat and low-calorie baked products while targeting health-conscious consumers. In HORECA, margarine is used as spreads, toppings for dishes like pizza, pasta, and burger, stir-fried vegetables, and many more. Industrial Margarine is quite popular among the consumers of Italy, Spain, Russia, The UK, and The US. There is a growing demand for vegan bakery products, confectionaries, and convenience food among consumers who do not prefer dairy-based food items. The need for replacements for butter derived from milk is driving the demand for plant-based (vegan) industrial margarine.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, China and India, among others are quite concern regarding maintenance of healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. There is a growing demand for low fat food and beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the industrial margarine market growth. The rising demand for bakery and confectionary products among the consumers globally is expected to fuel the market growth for industrial margarine market. Products like cakes and pastries are all the time popular confectionaries for most of the consumers, but people try to avoid these items due to its high fat and calorie content.

To fulfil the consumer’s demand of with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie bakery and confectionary, manufacturers are using industrial margarine instead of butter as an alternative. Some of the industry players including Vandemoortele, Unilever Plc, Richardson International Limited, and Conagra Brands, Inc. are offering low calorie industrial margarine. Manufacturers of bakery products are targeting consumers with the inclusion of low-calorie ingredients in their product portfolios to boost sales in a stagnant and matured market , which in turn influencing the market for industrial margarine.

