Variable Frequency Drive Market Global Trends, Size, Segments And Revenue Growth Forecast Till 2026

The ability of variable frequency drive to decrease the energy cost and consumption of energy is anticipated to surge the global variable frequency drive market growth during the forecast period. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Power Range (MicroPower, Low Power, Medium Power, High Power), By Application (Pumps, Electric Fans, Conveyers, HVAC, Others), By End User (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Automotive, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” variable frequency drive is very helpful in the manufacturing sector for operating the motor efficiently and reducing the cost of maintenance. It helps in increasing production. All these factors are expected to propel the global variable frequency drive market in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the renowned market players operating in the global variable frequency drive market. They are:

General Electric Company

ABB Ltd.

Invertek Drives

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

WEG Industries

Danfoss

Key Market Driver Increase the demand for efficiency and productivity devices

Increase the demand for efficiency and productivity devices Key Market Restraint Highly expensive

Segmentation

1. By Type

AC Drive

DC Drive

Servo Drive

2. By Power Range

Micro Power

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

3. By Application

Pumps

Electric Fans

Conveyers

HVAC

Others

5. By End User

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Power generation

Infrastructure

Automotive

6. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The report analyzes the global variable frequency drive market opportunities for and competitive landscape for the stakeholders as well as the market leaders. Moreover, it provides elaborate information about the key market developments, ongoing trends, growth drivers, and restraints. It also strategically analyzes the global market on the bases of contributions, future expansions, and individual growth trends.

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global variable frequency drive market is divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Out of these, Venezuela in Latin America is growing day by day in oil export. Variable frequency drive helps in increasing the productivity of the machines, which further maintains the oil export process. North America, on the other hand, is one of those regions that lets machines do most of the work. An urgent need to increase machine efficiency and productivity is expected to propel the market growth in this region.

In Asia Pacific, industrialization and urbanization are rapidly growing. Therefore, there’s an unmet requirement of manufacturing more products by maintaining less wastage. Italy, Germany, and the U.K. in Europe are three of the most prominent manufacturing hubs. Here, for the efficient operation of the product line, variable frequency drive is used. These factors would aid in driving the variable frequency drive market sales in this region.

Invertek Drives Ltd. Appoints Electro-Pneumatic Solutionsas its Sales Partner

Invertek Drives Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of sophisticated electronic variable speed drives, based in Powys, announced in May 2019 that it appointed Electro-Pneumatic Solutions (EPS) as its sales partner for Montenegro, Macedonia, Kosovo, and Serbia. EPS is a prominent leader in solutions for industrial and automation processes. It works with companies in robotics, renewables, energy, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and mechanical rooms. The company would help in offering sales and servicing of the Opidrive range of variable frequency drives and similar other technologies for Invertek. The company recently completed a 5,500 sq. meter global distribution and manufacturing centre in the U.K. It would aid Invertek in rapidly increasing production.

ABB Ltd. Releases New ACQ580 Variable Frequency Drive for Water and Wastewater Industries

ABB Ltd., multinational corporation, headquartered in Switzerland, unveiled its new variable frequency drive in October 2018. The new product is called ACQ580 variable frequency drive. It was developed for wastewater and water industries. The device aids in optimizing wire-to-water or air efficiency, simplifying commissioning and operation, and increasing system performance. It further helps in improving reliability and flow in aeration applications and municipal pumping. ACQ580 comes with special features that are designed for municipal industries. The pump clean feature, for instance, ejects debris from the impellers. The sensor-less flow calculation feature helps in receiving accurate flow measurement without the usage of flowmeters. Additionally, features, such as the quick-ramp and soft pipe fill mode protects submersible pumps and decreases water-hammer damage, respectively.

