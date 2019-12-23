Troponin Market analyse the global Troponin market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

About Troponin

Troponin, or the troponin complex, is a complex of three regulatory proteins (troponin C, troponin I, and troponin T) that is integral to muscle contraction in skeletal muscle and cardiac muscle, but not smooth muscle.Discussions of troponin often pertain to its functional characteristics and/or to its usefulness as a diagnostic marker or therapeutic target for various heart disorders in particular as a highly specific marker for myocardial infarction or heart muscle cell death.A troponin test measures the levels troponin T or troponin I proteins in the blood. These proteins are released when the heart muscle has been damaged, such as occurs with a heart attack.

Troponin Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Abbott

Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

Biomerieux

Mitsubishi

Quidel

Getein Biotech

Improve Medical

Response Biomedical

Geographical Analysis of Troponin Market:

This report focuses on the Troponin in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Troponin Market Segment by Types, covers:

Troponin I (TnI)

Troponin T (TnT)

Troponin Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Myocardial Infarction

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Other

The classification of Troponin includes Troponin I (TnI), Troponin T (TnT), the sales of Troponin I (TnI) are 181 million units, with its market share 80.6%. In addition, the sales market share of Troponin T (TnT) is 19.4% in 2017.

North America region is the largest supplier of Troponin, with a production market share nearly 47.2% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Troponin, enjoying revenue market share nearly 36.2% in 2017.

North America is the largest sales place, with market share nearly 41.5% in 2017. Following North America, China is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 19.7% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Troponin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 1820 million US$ in 2024, from 1050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Troponin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

