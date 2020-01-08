NEWS »»»
Recently published report on Global Social Media Analytics Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Gooddata, Crimson Hexagon.
Social Media Analytics Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is attributed to rising focus of organizations to analyze market and competitive landscape, increasing engagement of users through social media, need to leverage available consumer data on social media to understand consumer behavior. However, the market growth is restricted by lack of standard measures for social media analytics.
On the basis of Application, the global social media analytics market is segmented into Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Public Safety and Law Enforcement. Currently the market is dominated by the sales and marketing management application. However, over the forecast period Competitive Intelligence and Risk Management and Fraud Detection applications are expected to witness significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.
Request a sample of this report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2118374
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Analytics Types
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
Diagnostics Analytics
Descriptive Analytics
By Application:
Sales and Marketing
Customer Experience Management
Competitive Intelligence
Risk Management and Fraud Detection
Public Safety and Law Enforcement
Others
By Industry Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunication and IT
Retail and Commerce
Healthcare and Life Science
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Travel and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Regions:
North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2015
Base year 2016
Forecast period 2017 to 2025
Make an enquiry of this report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2118374
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:
Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Gooddata, Crimson Hexagon, Simply Measured,Sysomos Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.
Major Point from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Social Media Analytics Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Social Media Analytics Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Social Media Analytics Market, By Analytics Type
Chapter 6. Social Media Analytics Market, by Application
Chapter 7. Social Media Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
Chapter 8. Social Media Analytics Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2. Top Market Strategies
9.3. Company Profiles
9.3.1. Oracle
9.3.1.1. Overview
9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.3.1.3. Product Summary
9.3.1.4. Recent Developments
9.3.2. Salesforce
9.3.3. IBM
9.3.4. Adobe Systems
9.3.5. SAS Institute
9.3.6. Clarabridge
9.3.7. Netbase
9.3.8. Brandwatch
9.3.9. Talkwalker
9.3.10. Gooddata
9.3.11. Crimson Hexagon
9.3.12. Simply Measured
9.3.13. Sysomos
Browse the complete report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/social-media-analytics-market-forecasts-2017-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas - 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Social Media Analytics Market by Analytics Types, Tools, Application, Industry Vertical, and Opportunities to 2025