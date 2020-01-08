Recently published report on Global Social Media Analytics Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Gooddata, Crimson Hexagon.

Social Media Analytics Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is attributed to rising focus of organizations to analyze market and competitive landscape, increasing engagement of users through social media, need to leverage available consumer data on social media to understand consumer behavior. However, the market growth is restricted by lack of standard measures for social media analytics.

On the basis of Application, the global social media analytics market is segmented into Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Public Safety and Law Enforcement. Currently the market is dominated by the sales and marketing management application. However, over the forecast period Competitive Intelligence and Risk Management and Fraud Detection applications are expected to witness significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Request a sample of this report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2118374

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Analytics Types

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostics Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

By Application:

Sales and Marketing

Customer Experience Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk Management and Fraud Detection

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and Commerce

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Regions:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Make an enquiry of this report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2118374

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:

Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Gooddata, Crimson Hexagon, Simply Measured,Sysomos Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Major Point from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Social Media Analytics Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Social Media Analytics Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Social Media Analytics Market, By Analytics Type

Chapter 6. Social Media Analytics Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Social Media Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

Chapter 8. Social Media Analytics Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Oracle

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. Salesforce

9.3.3. IBM

9.3.4. Adobe Systems

9.3.5. SAS Institute

9.3.6. Clarabridge

9.3.7. Netbase

9.3.8. Brandwatch

9.3.9. Talkwalker

9.3.10. Gooddata

9.3.11. Crimson Hexagon

9.3.12. Simply Measured

9.3.13. Sysomos

Browse the complete report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/social-media-analytics-market-forecasts-2017-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Social Media Analytics Market by Analytics Types, Tools, Application, Industry Vertical, and Opportunities to 2025