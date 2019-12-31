Neurotrophic Keratitis Market is driven by increase in pipeline drugs, rise in research activities on eye diseases, and launch of new drugs in the market.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market: Overview

Neurotrophic keratitis is a degenerative corneal disease triggered by damage of trigeminal corneal innervation, leading to corneal ulceration. Reduction of protective reflexes and trophic neuromodulators is due to the impairment of corneal sensory innervation. This leads to a loss of corneal sensation and impairment of corneal health.

Eye diseases such as corneal surgery; multiple sclerosis; herpetic keratitis; diabetes; and ocular chemical burns may also cause neurotropic keratitis. The condition can be diagnosed by determining the presence of related ocular conditions, measurement of corneal sensitivity, and ocular surface examination.

The globalneurotrophic keratitis marketis anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the increase in pipeline drugs, rise in research activities on eye diseases, and launch of new drugs in the market

Key Drivers of Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market

The global neurotrophic keratitis market is expected to be driven by various factors such as increase in number of pharmaceutical companies focusing on research in ocular diseases and rise in demand for eye care products across the globe. For instance, in May 2017, the European Medicines Agency recommended the approval of Oxervate, a recombinant human nerve growth factor. The agency granted an orphan drug designation for the drug in 2015.

Cenegermin, recombinant version of the human nerve growth factor (NGF), is manufactured by Dompé farmaceutici SpA through recombinant DNA technology by introducing the DNA into a bacteria that produces human NGF. The drug is available in the form of eye drops and promotes nerve regeneration and corneal repair. Thus, innovative therapeutic approaches for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis are anticipated to boost the neurotrophic keratitis market.

Drugs in pipeline may increase the availability of wide range of treatment options. Large numbers of therapies for the treatment of rare eye disease have emerged over the last few years. Corneal neurotization, Oxervate, and Nicergoline are the promising therapeutic options for neurotrophic keratitis.

In June 2017, Recordati S.p.A., an international pharmaceutical group headquartered in Italy, entered into an exclusive license agreement with MimeTech, an Italy-based development stage company, for the development and commercialization of REC 0559, a low molecular weight peptidomimetic of NGF indicated for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis. The drug candidate received fast-track designation in the European Union. Product approvals from regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) help meet the demand of patients suffering from the disease.

Increase in awareness about preventative and early treatment of neurotrophic keratitis among the general population is another key factor that is likely to propel the market

Rise in geriatric population and high prevalence of diabetes are also estimated to augment the market in the near future. Diabetes is one of the major risk factors for a number of serious eye conditions.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market

North America is projected to account for the prominent share of the market during the forecast period, led by the recent FDA approvals, easy access to specialty care services, and rise in demand for drugs for the treatment of eye diseases. For instance, in August 2018, the FDA approved Oxervate (cenegermin) indicated for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis. This is one of the major milestones in tropical treatment for corneal diseases. The drug was granted priority review designation and orphan drug designation by the FDA.

In December 2018, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to the investigational product REC 0559 for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Major players operating in the global neurotrophic keratitis market are:

Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A

Allergan

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer

ReGenTree, LLC

Novartis

