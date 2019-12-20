The global hermetic packaging market accounted to US$ 3.51 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 6.19 Bn by 2027.

Industries such as automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and telecommunications, where electronics components are put through extreme conditions like high/low temperature and pressure, are anticipated to boost the demand of hermetically packaged components during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. With rising disposable income levels and falling prices of products, the penetration of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, washing machines, refrigerators, is increasing at an unprecedented rate. The growing demand of technologically advanced consumer electronics products worldwide is anticipated to drive the demand for hermetic packaging solutions during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. All the above mentioned factors and trends are anticipated to drive the demand for hermetic packaging in various geographies and offer future growth opportunities for players operating in the global hermetic packaging market.

The major players operating in the market for hermetic packaging market include Ametek, Inc., Egide SA, Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies Inc., Materion Corporation, Micross Components Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schott AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Inc.

The global hermetic packaging players are anticipated to witness impressive growth rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, aerospace and defense industry is expected to drive the demand for hermetic packaging worldwide. In addition to this, robust demand for hermetically packaged electronic components from the automotive, medical and telecommunications industries is anticipated to fuel the future growth of hermetic packaging market worldwide. However, the adoption of alternative and low-cost non-hermetic packaging methods could hinder the hermetic packaging market growth. Despite these limitations, the increasing demand for consumer electronic devices and rising trend of miniaturization is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the hermetic packaging market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Significant market initiatives have been taken by some of the leading companies in hermetic packaging market by getting involved in partnering with the clients and companies and also expanding their production capabilities. For instance, recently, Micross Components added Strategic Sales Inc. (SSI) as a manufacturer rep organization to serve the Philadelphia market. SSI offers technical sales and management for key electronic component and systems companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. Thus, Micross looks forward to expand its market footprint by working closely with the SSI Team to further develop its business in this region. In 2018, Kyocera Corporation unveiled its plan to build new manufacturing plant in Kagoshima, Japan to increase production of ceramic microelectronic packages. The new facility is anticipated to bring a 25 percent increase in the company’s total manufacturing capacity for ceramic packages that are utilized to house SMD*1 electronic devices and CMOS*2 image sensors. Further, in 2017, Materion Corporation acquired the target materials business of the Heraeus Group. The acquisition strengthens Materion’s position in non-precious and precious target materials for the architectural and automotive glass, display, photovoltaic, and semiconductor markets. This strategic initiative is further expected to provide a significant opportunity for volume growth in the coming years.

Strategic Insights

Market Initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global hermetic packaging market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019:Micross Components added Strategic Sales Inc. (SSI) as a manufacturer rep organization to serve the Philadelphia market. SSI offers technical sales and management for key electronic component and systems companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. Thus, Micross looks forward to expand its market footprint by working closely with the SSI Team to further develop its business in this region.

2018:Schott AG entered an agreement to acquire Primoceler Oy in order to expand its hermetic packaging portfolio with pioneering glass micro bonding technology. Upon finalization of the acquisition, the company is expected to conduct its business activities under the new name SCHOTT Primoceler Oy. Through this acquisition, SCHOTT will utilize Primoceler’s pioneering micro bonding method that utilizes laser technology for manufacturing vacuum-tight, ultra-miniature electronic and optical devices without any heat or added materials.

2017:AMETEK, Inc. has combined its industry-leading electronic components, interconnect and wire, packaging businesses into an expanded division, Electronic Components and Packaging (ECP), that brings together its market-leading Glasseal, Aegis, Hermetic Seal, Coining, SCP and Sealtron brands into a single global business platform. This new division enables the company to provide its expanding customer base with a increasing range of innovative component and hermetic solutions.

