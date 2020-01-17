Fort Lauderdale, Florida - January 17, 2020 - While there have been some advances in the Haircare industry, seldom has there been such a profound advancement as has been unveiled by CiC Beauty. The professional salon industry now has a new concept, a profitable way to increase their services ticket sales. The Haircare industry will never be the same as they all struggle to keep up with CiC Beauty’s innovative concept of hair cryotherapy.

Let’s face it, Cryotherapy Hair Treatment is the next generation in haircare, no doubt about it. The R&D Team at CiC Beauty has done their homework and the outcome is an incredibly effective product.

Cryotherapy Hair Treatment:

Cold rinse has been part of the salons ritual for generations for the benefit of locking the cuticle and maximum shine. Ice helps speed up the transfer of nutrients to the hair and increases the hair’s absorption, allowing hair strands to capture higher levels of critical nutrients and locking in the hydration with the hairtoxx treatment that contains the Brazilian acai berry that is rich in anthocyanin and hyaluronic acid. Cryotherapy recovers destroyed hair cuticle fibers, especially ones damaged through chemical procedures, perm, keratin and relaxer procedures and decolorizations, or that lack of hydration and care. It also shields the hair against future damage, whether natural, chemical, or environmental.

Provides super cuticle alignment due to the low temperature (3.2ºF/-16ºC) created. This tool completes the Plastic Surgery service for an inside-out treatment: while the Plastic Surgery products act on the inside (in the cortex), the Subzero Cryotherapy Professional acts on the outside to push the full treatment deeper into the cortex. This effect lasts longer, even after a few shampoos. The result is a 3D shine, ultra-softness, an airy feel without coating or suffocating the hair.

CiC Beauty also offers a Cryotherapy Hair Treatment follow-up for at home treatments, this way the incredible results can be extended and replicated in the home setting. A Frozen Flat Iron is used to maintain the salon’s cryotherapy procedure.

For complete information, visit: https://cicbeauty.com/

