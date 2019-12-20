NEWS »»»
Patient Lateral Transfer Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies
Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Patient Lateral Transfer market report assesses key opportunities in the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Patient Lateral Transfer industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Patient Lateral Transfer industry.
Industry researcher project The Patient Lateral Transfer market was valued at USD 122.5 million and CAGR of 8% during the period 2020-2023.
Request for Sample PDF of Report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/13663822
About Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Healthcare workers and caregivers are susceptible to back injuries and may have to sustain pain while lifting, moving, and transferring patients from bed or stretchers. Lateral transfer devices are recommended over the standard draw sheet approach to transfer patients. These devices reduce friction and are cost-effective, making them a favorable option while purchasing technologies on patient-handling. Transfer assist devices can lower the force exerted by caregivers by reducing friction and improving their posture when moving totally or partially dependent patients. Transfer assist devices require less force when used in combination. One instance is using a transfer board with a slider sheet than using only one device. When used in the correct manner, the devices can help in the efficient transfer of patients. Further, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses are used on a large scale to avoid the risk of MSDs among healthcare workers.
Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -
Market Overview
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Patient Lateral Transfer market size.
Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13663822
The report splits the global Patient Lateral Transfer market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.
The Patient Lateral Transfer market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Patient Lateral Transfer market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.
Key vendors operating in 2020 Patient Lateral Transfer market space are-
The CAGR of each segment in the Patient Lateral Transfer market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Patient Lateral Transfer market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.
Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) @https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/13663822
2020 Influencing Factors of Patient Lateral Transfer Market:
Research objectives of the Patient Lateral Transfer market report:
Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @360 Market Updatesfor more on growth research and the research market.
CONTACT US
Name: Mr. Ajay More
Email: [email protected]
Organization: 360 Market Updates
Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187
You May Check Our Other Report -
G.fast Chipset Market canreach CAGR of 115% in 2023, Competitive Analysis of Semiconductor Equipment sector
Automotive Diesel Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Emission Control Catalysts Market will reach CAGR of 5.20% in 2023, Current Position of key Vendors by Their Size and Share in Automotives sector
Frozen Food Market size canreach CAGR of 4.21%until2023,In-depth Analysis of Food, Beverage and Tobacco,Food Products, Meats sector
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Patient Lateral Transfer Market will reach CAGR of 8% in 2023, Current Position of key Vendors by Their Size & Share in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals sector