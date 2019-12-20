Patient Lateral Transfer Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies

Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Patient Lateral Transfer market report assesses key opportunities in the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Patient Lateral Transfer industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Patient Lateral Transfer industry.

Industry researcher project The Patient Lateral Transfer market was valued at USD 122.5 million and CAGR of 8% during the period 2020-2023.

Request for Sample PDF of Report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/13663822

About Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Healthcare workers and caregivers are susceptible to back injuries and may have to sustain pain while lifting, moving, and transferring patients from bed or stretchers. Lateral transfer devices are recommended over the standard draw sheet approach to transfer patients. These devices reduce friction and are cost-effective, making them a favorable option while purchasing technologies on patient-handling. Transfer assist devices can lower the force exerted by caregivers by reducing friction and improving their posture when moving totally or partially dependent patients. Transfer assist devices require less force when used in combination. One instance is using a transfer board with a slider sheet than using only one device. When used in the correct manner, the devices can help in the efficient transfer of patients. Further, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses are used on a large scale to avoid the risk of MSDs among healthcare workers.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The increase in the burden of chronic diseases has affected a large percentage of the population with their occurrence even in early life.

The rising prevalence and costs make chronic disease management one of healthcare's most challenging and urgent need.

Chronic diseases are affecting both developed and developing countries globally.

Lack of trained caretakers for patient handling Patient lateral transfer devices significantly reduce the risks associated with manual handling.

However, the shortage of trained personnel to perform lateral transfers limits the use of patient lateral transfer devices.

Patient lateral transfer combines skill with theoretical knowledge along with practical experience.

Poor techniques for using even advanced devices can lead to injuries. and ailing individuals could sustain additional injury.

Hence, educational intervention and proper training are required. For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the patient lateral transfer market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s Competitive Landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies."

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Patient Lateral Transfer market size.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13663822

The report splits the global Patient Lateral Transfer market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Patient Lateral Transfer market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Patient Lateral Transfer market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Patient Lateral Transfer market space are-

EZ Way, Getinge, Hill-Rom, HoverTech, McAuley Medical, Medline Industries

The CAGR of each segment in the Patient Lateral Transfer market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Patient Lateral Transfer market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) @https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/13663822

2020 Influencing Factors of Patient Lateral Transfer Market:

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Patient Lateral Transfer market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @360 Market Updatesfor more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

You May Check Our Other Report -

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Patient Lateral Transfer Market will reach CAGR of 8% in 2023, Current Position of key Vendors by Their Size & Share in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals sector