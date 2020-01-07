The Wheelchair Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, leading products, and major industry developments. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market and labels out leading players.

The rising prevalence of mobility disability and increasing demand technological advancements in wheelchairs are driving the global market says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Wheelchairs MarketSize, Share and Global Trend by Type (Self-propelled Wheelchairs, Attendant-Propelled Wheelchairs, Powered / Motorized Wheelchair), By End-User (Hospitals and Nursing Homes, Home care Settings, Assisted Living Facilities, Clinics) And Geography Forecast till 2026”. Electric wheelchairs are likely to witness increasing demand among mobility disabled people due to their various advantages compared to manual wheelchairs

The report covers:

Global Wheelchairs Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends and manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Wheelchairs Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Invacare Corporation

AliMed

Sunrise Medical

Seating Matters

Stryker

DeVilbiss Healthcare

A Variety of Wheelchairs Introduced to Meet User Needs

Wheelchairs are majorly electrical or manual operated devices, designed for people with mobility concerns that may restrain the movement of the lower body. This can happen due to diseases, injuries, sickness, or disability. Wheelchairs are available in various types and designs to meet the need of the users. Wheelchairs nowadays include meticulous seating adjustments and advanced features comprising of individualized controls. The introduction of novel features intended at ensuring improved comfort and ease of use will drive the market over the forecast period.

The wheelchairs market is segmented into self-propelled wheelchairs, attendant-propelled wheelchairs, and powered wheelchairs on the basis of type. Among the type mentioned above, mostly used wheelchairs are powered wheelchairs or power chairs. These wheelchairs require batteries or electric engines to function and are generally used while driving. Rising incidence of diseases and disabilities on a global scale along with technological innovations in wheelchairs are the factors responsible in boosting the global wheelchairs market. In 2017, around 61 million American were suffering from disabilities out of 7 adults 1 was affected with mobility disability. according to the Centers for disease control and Prevention (CDC). This statistic is indicative of the rising prevalence of disability. Against this backdrop, experts foresee a high demand for wheelchairs in the coming years.

Segmentation

By Type

Self-propelled Wheelchairs

Folding Frame

Rigid Frame

Attendant-Propelled Wheelchairs

Powered / Motorized Wheelchair

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Nursing Homes

Home care Settings

Assisted Living Facilities

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

