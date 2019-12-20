NEWS »»»
The report firstly introduced the Cultured Meat basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
Global “Cultured Meat Market” report 2020 provides the most recent market patterns like market development, openings, growth rate, size and share. Global Cultured Meat market report includes an introduction to new trends that can guide the organizations performing in the industry to comprehend the market and increase the procedures for their business development individually. At the end, the report includes Cultured Meat new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return examination, and advancement pattern investigation.
The Global Cultured Meat market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of almost 16% with revenue USD 200.21 million” by 2020 - 2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 0%" by the end of 2024.
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT:
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Cultured Meat market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
About Cultured Meat Market:
Cultured Meat Market analysis considers sales from beef, pork and lamb, and poultry. Our study also finds the sales of cultured meat in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the cultured beef segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing inclination of consumers toward sustainable food options and an increase in seed funding will play a significant role in the cultured beef segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cultured meat market report looks at factors such as growing prominence of cellular agriculture, increasing focus on environmental sustainability, and rising investments in cultured meat market. However, high costs associated with production of cultured meat, increasing popularity of plant-based diets among consumers, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the cultured meat industry over the forecast period.
Leading Key Players of Global Cultured Meat Market:
Cultured Meat Market Report Covers the Regions:
North America was the largest market for cultured meat in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness about the harmful effects of conventional meat production and rising consumer interest in alternative proteins will contribute to the cultured meat market growth in this region.
47% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a crucial market for cultured meat in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other geographies.The Cultured Meat market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.
Cultured Meat Market Dynamics:
Driver: Growing Prominence Of Cellular Agriculture
Trends: Growing Demand For Animal Proteins
Challenges: High Cost Associated With The Production Of Cultured Meat
Growing prominence of cellular agriculture
The demand for meat and animal products is increasing due to exponential population growth. However, the prevalent livestock agriculture system is not able to meet the rising demand for meat due to factors such as negative environmental impact. This makes cellular agriculture the ideal alternative for meat production. Cellular agriculture is becoming popular among end-users because it is environmentally friendly and sustainable. The growing prominence of cellular agriculture has prompted numerous vendors in the meat industry to opt for this method of meat production. This demand for low-calorie chocolate will lead to the expansion of the global cultured meat market at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for animal proteins
Animal protein sources are rich in various essential nutrients required for the proper functioning of the body. Some of these nutrients include vitamin B12, vitamin D, and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Also, animal proteins are associated with a negligible risk of heart conditions such as heart attacks and strokes. Consumption of animal proteins helps in reducing cholesterol levels in the body and losing weight. Factors such as rising income and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for animal proteins globally. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Important Highlights from the Report include:
Competitive Landscape:
With the presence of a few major players, the global cultured meat market is highly concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cultured meat manufacturers, that include Aleph Farms Ltd., Appleton Meats, Cubiq Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Integriculture Co. Ltd., JUST Inc., Memphis Meats, Mission Barnes, Mosa Meat BV, and New Age Meats. Also, the cultured meat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Cultured Meat Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:
