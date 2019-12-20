The report firstly introduced the Cultured Meat basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Global “Cultured Meat Market” report 2020 provides the most recent market patterns like market development, openings, growth rate, size and share. Global Cultured Meat market report includes an introduction to new trends that can guide the organizations performing in the industry to comprehend the market and increase the procedures for their business development individually. At the end, the report includes Cultured Meat new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return examination, and advancement pattern investigation.

The Global Cultured Meat market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of almost 16% with revenue USD 200.21 million” by 2020 - 2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 0%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT:

Beef

Pork and Lamb

Poultry

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14966946

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Cultured Meat market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

About Cultured Meat Market:

Cultured Meat Market analysis considers sales from beef, pork and lamb, and poultry. Our study also finds the sales of cultured meat in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the cultured beef segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing inclination of consumers toward sustainable food options and an increase in seed funding will play a significant role in the cultured beef segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cultured meat market report looks at factors such as growing prominence of cellular agriculture, increasing focus on environmental sustainability, and rising investments in cultured meat market. However, high costs associated with production of cultured meat, increasing popularity of plant-based diets among consumers, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the cultured meat industry over the forecast period.

Leading Key Players of Global Cultured Meat Market:

Aleph Farms Ltd.

Appleton Meats

Cubiq Foods

Future Meat Technologies

Integriculture Co. Ltd.

JUST Inc.

Memphis Meats

Mission Barnes

Mosa Meat BV

and New Age Meats.

Cultured Meat Market Report Covers the Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America was the largest market for cultured meat in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness about the harmful effects of conventional meat production and rising consumer interest in alternative proteins will contribute to the cultured meat market growth in this region.

47% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a crucial market for cultured meat in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other geographies.The Cultured Meat market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14966946

Cultured Meat Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing Prominence Of Cellular Agriculture



Trends: Growing Demand For Animal Proteins



Challenges: High Cost Associated With The Production Of Cultured Meat



Growing prominence of cellular agriculture



The demand for meat and animal products is increasing due to exponential population growth. However, the prevalent livestock agriculture system is not able to meet the rising demand for meat due to factors such as negative environmental impact. This makes cellular agriculture the ideal alternative for meat production. Cellular agriculture is becoming popular among end-users because it is environmentally friendly and sustainable. The growing prominence of cellular agriculture has prompted numerous vendors in the meat industry to opt for this method of meat production. This demand for low-calorie chocolate will lead to the expansion of the global cultured meat market at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for animal proteins



Animal protein sources are rich in various essential nutrients required for the proper functioning of the body. Some of these nutrients include vitamin B12, vitamin D, and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Also, animal proteins are associated with a negligible risk of heart conditions such as heart attacks and strokes. Consumption of animal proteins helps in reducing cholesterol levels in the body and losing weight. Factors such as rising income and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for animal proteins globally. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Important Highlights from the Report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Cultured Meat market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Cultured Meat market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Cultured Meat application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Cultured Meat market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Cultured Meat market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

Purchase this Report (Price 2500 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14966946

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of a few major players, the global cultured meat market is highly concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cultured meat manufacturers, that include Aleph Farms Ltd., Appleton Meats, Cubiq Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Integriculture Co. Ltd., JUST Inc., Memphis Meats, Mission Barnes, Mosa Meat BV, and New Age Meats. Also, the cultured meat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Cultured Meat Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



•Market segmentation by product



•Comparison by product



•Beef - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Pork and lamb - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Poultry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Rising concerns regarding animal welfare



•Growing demand for animal proteins



•Growing demand for ready-to-eat products



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Aleph Farms Ltd.



•Appleton Meats



•Cubiq Foods



•Future Meat Technologies



•Integriculture Co. Ltd.



•JUST Inc.



•Memphis Meats



•Mission Barnes



•Mosa Meat BV



•New Age Meats



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Smart Surfaces Market 2019-2025 Industry Size, Share, Development History, Current Assessment, Business Strategy, Upcoming Trends of Industry

-Cabinets Industry by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

-Crude Oil Industry:2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2025 Forecasts Research

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Cultured Meat Market 2020 | Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Top Leading Players Forecast to 2024 - Industry Research.co