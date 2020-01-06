NEWS »»»
Esports Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies latest Esports industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Esports industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2023).
Esports Market 2020 Report provides Growth history, Sales channel, Manufacturers profiled in Esports industry, Market share of product and scope of a region in detail. The Market report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors affect the Esports Market Growth, Change in industry Trends or challenges faced by Esports manufacturers in forecast years. Esports Market report will help you take well-versed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyze drivers and give you a vision on the industry forecast. Industry researcher project Esports market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 23.59% during the period 2020-2023.
Global 2020 Esports Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Esports sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors and Market share for each manufacturer/player; the Top Manufacturers/players including:-
Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the evolution of high-tech gaming consoles.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the new platform launches.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the adverse effects of video gaming on health.
Global Esports Market: About this market
Technavio’s esports market analysis considers sales from sponsorship, media rights, advertising, publisher fees, and merchandise and ticket sales. Our analysis also considers the sales of esports in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the sponsorship segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Companies are finding esports sponsorship as a highly profitable investment owing to the increasing viewership of esports events. Such factors will play a significant role in the sponsorship segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global esports market report also looks at factors such as branding through esports, rising number of esports events, and new platform launches. However, the growing cost of fame development, limited target audience and unclear media rights, adverse effects of video gaming on health may hamper the growth of the esports industry over the forecast period.
Global Esports Market: Overview
Competitive Landscape
The fundamental details related to the Esports industry like the product definition, Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Regional Market Performance and Market Share, cost, demand, and supply-demand, Capacity Utilization Rate, New Project SWOT Analysis are covered in this report. A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Esports industry is provided in the report. The Esports market is analyzed based on Three key regions, namely: Americas, APAC, EMEA.
Key Questions Answered in 2020 Esports Market Report:
In the end, the Esports Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Esports Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Esports Industry covering all important parameters.
Table of Contents included in Esports Market 2020 Report -
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Geographical Segmentation
PART 09: A Decision framework
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challengesAnd Many More Parts Covered.
