Esports Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies latest Esports industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Esports industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2023).

Esports Market 2020 Report provides Growth history, Sales channel, Manufacturers profiled in Esports industry, Market share of product and scope of a region in detail. The Market report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors affect the Esports Market Growth, Change in industry Trends or challenges faced by Esports manufacturers in forecast years. Esports Market report will help you take well-versed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyze drivers and give you a vision on the industry forecast. Industry researcher project Esports market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 23.59% during the period 2020-2023.

Global 2020 Esports Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Esports sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors and Market share for each manufacturer/player; the Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the evolution of high-tech gaming consoles.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the new platform launches.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the adverse effects of video gaming on health.

Global Esports Market: About this market

Technavio’s esports market analysis considers sales from sponsorship, media rights, advertising, publisher fees, and merchandise and ticket sales. Our analysis also considers the sales of esports in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the sponsorship segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Companies are finding esports sponsorship as a highly profitable investment owing to the increasing viewership of esports events. Such factors will play a significant role in the sponsorship segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global esports market report also looks at factors such as branding through esports, rising number of esports events, and new platform launches. However, the growing cost of fame development, limited target audience and unclear media rights, adverse effects of video gaming on health may hamper the growth of the esports industry over the forecast period.

Global Esports Market: Overview

New platform launches

New platform launches by regional and international players contribute to the growth of the global esports market. Successful new platform launches are expected to accelerate the growth of the vendors operating in the global esports market by increasing their revenue flow and expanding their consumer base. Furthermore, new product launches increase the market shares of players and offer them a competitive edge over their rivals. Thus, new product launches will lead to the expansion of the global esports market at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.

Evolution of high-tech gaming consoles

Personal and community gaming has evolved from board games into a technology-driven industry. The introduction and popularity of gaming consoles, such as Xbox and PlayStation, have led to the development of the modern esports industry. For instance, PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X can display 4K resolutions with high-dynamic-range (HDR) color technology. Therefore, evolving technology in the esports industry has made the gaming experience better, attracting a large number of players and driving the global esports market. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global esports market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global esports market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading esports manufacturers, that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp.

Also, the esports market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The fundamental details related to the Esports industry like the product definition, Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Regional Market Performance and Market Share, cost, demand, and supply-demand, Capacity Utilization Rate, New Project SWOT Analysis are covered in this report. A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Esports industry is provided in the report. The Esports market is analyzed based on Three key regions, namely: Americas, APAC, EMEA.

In the end, the Esports Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Esports Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Esports Industry covering all important parameters.

