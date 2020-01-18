Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.

The “Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market” report 2019 delivers detailed profiles of key players with latest investigation and highlights the rising opportunities and difficulties looked by Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector market. The report examines the market status depending up on its CAGR, latest trends, market dynamics, growth rate, opportunities and forecast details. Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector market.

Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

SAP SE (SAP)

Microsoft Corp

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

LO3 Energy Inc.

GREENEUM

Drift Marketplace Inc.

IOTA Foundation

Btl Group Ltd

Power Ledger Pty Ltd

ImpactPPA

Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999727

Market Overview:

The market was valued at USD 83.5 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach about USD 1215.6 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 58.1%, over the forecast period.

- The energy sector has certain limitations, including high administration and transmission costs mainly, due to the centralized functioning of the sector. As blockchain addresses these issues and decreases the scope for single point failures and increases transparency across the supply chain, the technology is expected to be a noteworthy digital transformation for the sector.

- The blockchain technology, which has greatly benefitted the financial sector, finds applications in the energy sector predominantly for wholesale energy trading. However, the increasing number of use cases and efforts from the regional blockchain associations are promoting the adoption of the technology for various other applications like smart contracts and digital identification.

- Blockchain enables energy transmission companies to track the movement of excess energy thereby managing the supply-demand bottlenecks. For instance, TenneT, a prominent power transmission company in the Netherlands and other parts of Germany, has partnered with an energy storage systems provider, Sonnen, to implement the usage of green energy from storage systems installed in the region as an alternative to coal or nuclear power for battling transmission bottlenecks. Significant pilot projects are taking place across regions, like the United States (Bovlabs), to test this application.

Scope of the Report:

The energy sector has certain limitations, including high administration and transmission costs, mainly due to the centralized functioning of the sector. As blockchain addresses these issues and decreases the scope for single point failures and increases transparency across the supply chain, the technology is expected to be a noteworthy digital transformation for the sector.

The blockchain technology, which has greatly benefitted the financial sector, finds applications in the energy sector predominantly for wholesale energy trading. However, the increasing number of use cases and efforts from the regional blockchain associations are promoting the adoption of the technology for various other applications, like smart contracts and digital identification. Blockchain enables energy transmission companies to track the movement of excess energy, thereby managing the supply-demand bottlenecks.

Reasons for Buying Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999727

Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Functional market industry outline

Up and downstream industry examination

Channels and propositions believability

Market challenge by key players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Key Market Trends:



Smart Contract is Expected to Register a Significant Growth



- Smart contract is a computer-aided program that encodes the different conditions and possible outcomes and moves the currency or information across the ledger using blockchain technology. Blockchain, with the use of smart contracts, is anticipated to reduce the number of different administrative processes, which involves the deal of execution.

- The smart contract enables consumers to execute and dispatch various commodities automatically, once the trade is booked. By reducing the involvement of multiple intermediaries, Blockchain will decrease the time and costs involved in executing these transactions.

- For instance, ING and Société Générale SA decided the first oil trade by using a prototype of the blockchain platform (easy trading connect). ING also anticipated that the usage of blockchain would help to reduce its involvement in the transaction from 3 hours to 25 minutes, which results in 30% cost savings per transaction.

- The rising acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) and the lack of coordination between consumers and charging stations have enabled the adoption of smart contract solution. Smart contracts aid the EVs to charge or discharge based upon the needs of the electric grid, which enables the vehicles to act as mobile batteries and to help stabilize the grid. Furthermore, the high adoption of smart contract solutions is expected to reduce labor costs, manual and semi-automated processes, capital costs through faster settlements, and technology costs by decreasing dependency on redundant systems.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



- With blockchain adoption in the energy sector, transactions such as energy trading can be recorded and settled almost instantly, with no need for an intermediary and with little need for reconciliation since all parties are using the same platform. North Americans as early technological adaptors are having significant adoption of blockchain in the energy sector.

- The region is experiencing an increasing number of investments and partnerships, since the first blockchain in energy transaction took place, in 2016, in Brooklyn, New York.

- Companies in the region are partnering with other countries or having high investments to develop products related to energy sector using blockchain technology. For instance, Bovlabs, a startup working to empower clean energy, entered into a partnership with Enchanted Rock, to test blockchain’s ability to bid into wholesale markets, with the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas), and is expected to enter as a blockchain-based retailer in energy sector.





Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999727

Detailed TOC of Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence Of Variable Electricity Rates And Need For Peer To Peer Trading

4.3.2 Aggressive Spending By Venture Capitalists

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Scalability Constraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Payments

5.1.2 Smart Contracts

5.1.3 Digital Identities

5.1.4 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE (SAP)

6.1.2 Microsoft Corp

6.1.3 Accenture PLC

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 LO3 Energy Inc.

6.1.6 GREENEUM

6.1.7 Drift Marketplace Inc.

6.1.8 IOTA Foundation

6.1.9 Btl Group Ltd

6.1.10 Power Ledger Pty Ltd

6.1.11 ImpactPPA

6.1.12 Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Pedestrian Detection Systems Market 2019| Global Industry Status, Overview by Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

-Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market 2019 Valuable Industry Status by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Industry Research.co

-Global Protein Expression Market Revenue 2019 | Remarkable Growth Factors with Industry Size and Share, New Innovations of Leading Players and Forecast till 2024

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market 2019-2024 | Industry Analysis by Growth Potential, Types, Applications, Rising Trends and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Research.co