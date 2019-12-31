Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Lab on Chips Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Lab on Chips Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

A Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) is a miniaturized device that integrates microfluidics and nanotechnology to carry out complex biochemical analyses, such as PCR, microarrays, and protein separation and analysis on a single chip leading to a handheld and portable device. LoC is a devices are capable of scaling the single or multiple laboratory functions down to chip-format. The size of this chip ranges from millimeters to a few square centimeters.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,



uFluidix (Canada), Microfluidic ChipShop (Germany), EMD Millipore (United States), 1CellBio, Inc. (United States), Illumina, Inc. (United States), PerkinElmer, Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States), Dolomite Microfluidics (United Kingdom), Rain Dance Technologies, Inc. (United States) and Fluidigm Corporation (United States).

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/67593-global-lab-on-chips-market-1

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Point-Of-Care Testing

Increasing Applications of Drug Delivery Technologies

Market Trend

Improve Portability through Microfluidic Chip

Restraints

Time-Consuming Regulatory Approval Process

Opportunities

Rising Number of Applications of Microfluidics Technology

Challenges

Standardization/Commercialization of Microfluidic Devices

Competitive Landscape:



Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are uFluidix (Canada), Microfluidic ChipShop (Germany), EMD Millipore (United States), 1CellBio, Inc. (United States), Illumina, Inc. (United States), PerkinElmer, Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States), Dolomite Microfluidics (United Kingdom), Rain Dance Technologies, Inc. (United States) and Fluidigm Corporation (United States).



Global Lab on Chips Product Types In-Depth: Instruments , Reagents & Consumables , Services



Global Lab on Chips Major Applications/End users: Drug Discovery, Clinical diagnostics, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Research, Others



Technology: Microarray, Microfluidics, Tissue Biochip

End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others

Material Used: Silicon, Polymers, Glass, Paper

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



For Early Buyers | Get Up to 20% Discount on This Premium @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/67593-global-lab-on-chips-market-1

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Lab on Chips industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry's leading Global Lab on Chips companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.



Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry's lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Lab on Chips Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Lab on Chips Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Lab on Chips market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Lab on Chips Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Lab on Chips

Chapter 4: Presenting the Lab on Chips Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Lab on Chips market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.







Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA - 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]





