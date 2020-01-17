The Amphi Foundation has been working to support students in conjunction with Amphitheater Public School District for 37 years. The Foundation is a nonprofit community organization that provides students with the resources they need to learn and progress in their education. The organization is led by educators, parents and community members who volunteer their time to provide services and raise funds for programs that ensure every Amphitheater student’s academic and fundamental needs are met.

Last year the Amphi Foundation raised a total of $227,967 to contribute to all of the individual schools in the Amphitheater district. Initiatives funded by the Foundation include the implementation of Maker Spaces, Calming Corners and Sensory Pathways, Professional Development Programs and Create Time.

The programs funded by the Amphi Foundation include:

21st Century Classroom

Academic Travel Support

Clothing Bank & Resource Center

Classroom Mini-Grants

Scholarships

School Grants

Shoes to Smiles

Summer Programs



All of the programs funded by the Amphi Foundation follow its mission statement: “To promote academic excellence through the expansion of resources that enrich the education, development, and well-being of the students in the Amphitheater Public School District.”

Recent Amphi Foundation donations include:

36,136 items of clothing donated to over 800 students

$42,500 to introduce 21st-century technology into Amphitheater classrooms

$28,480 to enrich libraries and literacy programs



The Amphi Foundation will continue to support Amphitheater Public Schools by providing ways for students to participate in meaningful programs. A few ways to support the Amphi Foundation include monetary donations, volunteering, or becoming an Amphi Foundation ambassador.

Learn more about the Amphi Foundation and involvement opportunities by clicking here!

About Amphitheater Public Schools:

Amphitheater Public Schools has a long history of excellence, going back to 1893, when the first school opened with 11 students. Today the District has 21 campuses and more than 12,500 students. Amphi’s teachers are skilled and highly qualified. They participate in ongoing professional development, and many have national certification. They have excellent and well-proven strategies to enhance learning. Amphitheater Public Schools offer a demanding and rigorous curriculum aligned with current standards. The District’s educators focus on skills students need in today’s workplace, including creativity and innovation, critical thinking, communication and collaboration. We prepare students to meet the challenges of a changing world.

We invite you to explore all Amphi has to offer, from Preschool through 12th Grade by visiting Amphitheater Public School District home page as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @amphischools#DiscoverAmphi.

