Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market is valued approximately at USD 4.40 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market is valued approximately at USD 4.40 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Increasing number of vehicles worldwide, rising concentration on passenger safety and stringent government regulations concerning emissions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, Globally, it is estimated that carsaEUR production wasis nearly 73.4 million units in 2017, represent an increase from 72.1 million in units in 2016, as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Also, the commercial vehicle production is nearly 25.13 billion worldwide in 2018, up from 23.84 billion in 2017, as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Thus, increasing production of vehicles is expected to promoterise the adoption of pressure sensors around the world. Moreover, rising technologicales advancements and innovations such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) & lane departure warning (LDW) systems areis the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high cost of pressure sensors is one of the major factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global Automotive Pressure Sensor market during the forecast period.

An automotive pressure sensor is a device used for pressure measurement of gases or liquids in a vehicle. These sensors are mainly used to reduce the fuel consumption, minimize onboard weight of vehicle and abide by government regulations towards the safety of passenger. Also, automotive pressure sensors are rapidly gaining popularity among OEM. Further, some pressure sensors have pressure switches, which turn on or off at a particular pressure. For example, a water pump can be operated by a pressure switch, so that it starts when water is released from the system, lowering the pressure in a reservoir.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share and revenue owing to the increasing number of passengers cars and commercial vehicles on road, growing advent of connected cars and automated driverless vehicles and advancements in the regulatory framework associated to pressure sensors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International, Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ST Microelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Continental AG

Sensata Technologies

Siemens

ABB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Application:

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Brake Booster System

Engine Management System

Exhaust Gas Recirculation System

Air Bag System

Vehicle Dynamic Control

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year aEUR" 2016, 2017

Base year aEUR" 2018

Forecast period aEUR" 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Vehicle Type Analysis

4.1. PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Passenger Car

5.4.2. Commercial Vehicle

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

6.4.2. Brake Booster System

6.4.3. Engine Management System

6.4.4. Exhaust Gas Recirculation System

6.4.5. Air Bag System

6.4.6. Vehicle Dynamic Control

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.2.1. U.S. Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.2.1.1. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.3. Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.3.2. Rest of Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.4.2. India Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.4.3. Japan Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.5. Latin America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.5.2. Mexico Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

7.6. Rest of The World Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Honeywell International, Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Prroduct Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. DENSO Corporation

8.2.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.4. ST Microelectronics NV

8.2.5. Infineon Technologies

8.2.6. NXP Semiconductors

8.2.7. Continental AG

8.2.8. Sensata Technologies

8.2.9. Siemens

8.2.10. ABB

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

