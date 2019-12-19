Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 299.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1223.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing adoption of cloud platform is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Digital Transformation Market 2019” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. This global gives exhaustive study of new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. This Digital Transformation Market report also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Cognizant, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Adobe, Accenture, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Google, and others. This comprehensive report gives better market perspective in terms of future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs and Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding.

Major Industry Competitors:Digital Transformation Market

Cognizant, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Adobe, Accenture, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Broadcom., EMC Corporation., PwC, Deloitte, COGNEX CORPORATION, SAP SE, Deloitte, Siemens, PwC, COGNEX CORPORATION.

Key Segmentation: Digital Transformation Market

By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud),

End User (Small and Medium Businesses (SMBS), Enterprises),

Vertical (Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Telecommunication and IT, Automotive, Education, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government, Others),

Services (Training, Maintenance, Consulting),

Technology (Industrial Robotics, Internet of Things, 3d Printing/Additive Manufacturing, Advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI), Big Data and Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity,Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for mobile phones is driving the market.

Growth in usage of IoT based products and solutions in businesses and various organisations

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Oracle announced the launch of their new customer innovation centre which is mainly focused on digital transformation for the public sector in Brazil. This mainly focuses on transport, security and health and involves technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain. The main aim of the company is to promote this idea in all the sectors of government.

In December 2018, Australia has published a Digital Transformation Strategy whose main motive is to create a digital identity system for users so that they can easily access all the government services digitally by 2025. Eligibility for different services and payments reminders can be easily known through this new service.

