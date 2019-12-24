NEWS »»»
Global Branded Generics Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of branded generics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Global Branded Generics Marketis expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 232.83 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 421.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing need for cheaper treatment options and pharmaceutical drugs required by patients.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Zydus Cadila; Hetero; AstraZeneca; Mylan N.V.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Aspen Holdings; Bausch Health; Eris Lifesciences Limited; Par Pharmaceutical; Sanofi; Apotex Inc.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; Abbott; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; ALLERGAN; Stada Arzneimittel; Cipla Inc. and EVA PHARMA are few of the major competitors currently working in the branded generics market.
Global Branded Generics Market By Product Type (Value-Added Branded Generics, Trade Named Generics), Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Neurology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Dermatology Diseases, Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory, Others), Drug Class (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Hormones, Anti-Hypertensive, Lipid Lowering Drugs, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Epileptic, Others), Consumption Type (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Branded Generics Market
Branded generic can be defined as those pharmaceutical drugs that have been re-released with a different brand name. These drugs are produced by various pharmaceutical manufacturing companies as the patent of this drug has already expired and the generic drugs are sold at a lower cost. Even though, there isn’t any difference in the quality or manufacturing process of the drug.
