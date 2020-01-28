The latest Dental implants and prosthetics Market Research Report 2026 contains complete Industry outlook, market manufacturers and key statistics analysis. The industry sales & Share, trends are all discussed, explained and analyzed. It provides marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders list, raw materials analysis, import and export analysis, Key success factors and Supply Chain Analysis.

Global Dental implants and prosthetics market is valued approximately at USD 9.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Dental implants are referred as surgical components that interfaces with the skull or the bone of the jaw to support a dental prosthetics that includes bridge, denture and crowns to act as an orthodontic anchor. The factors that drive the growth of market are rising incidence of dental diseases, increase in demand for cosmetics dentistry, rising dental tourism and improvement in disposable income in developing countries. Whereas, high cost of dental implants and higher risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, low penetration rate of dental implants and growth in investment in CAD/CAM technologies are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Dental implants and prosthetics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global dental implant and prosthetics market owing to the increasing demand for the premium implants and rising investment by the manufacturers in the R&D activities to provide innovative and technological advanced products. Whereas, Asia Pacific and Latin America is the fastest growing segment in the global dental implants and prosthetics market due to the increase in dental tourism and improvement in disposable income in developing countries.

Market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Henry Schein, Inc.

AVINENT Implant System

OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd.

Bicon, LLC

Adin Dental Implant Systems

DIO Corporation

Thommen Medical AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Dental prosthesis:

Dental bridges

Dental crowns

Dentures

Abutments

Veneers

Others

By Dental Implants:

Titanium implants

Zirconium implants

Tapered Dental implants

Parallel- walled dental implants

Others

By Type of Facility:

Hospitals and clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other facilities

Target Audience of the Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year aEUR" 2016, 2017

Base year aEUR" 2018

Forecast period aEUR" 2019 to 2026



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Dental implants, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Dental prosthesis, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Type of Facility, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Dynamics

3.1. Dental implants and prosthetics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Dental implants

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market by Dental implants, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Dental implants 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Dental implants and prosthetics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Titanium implants

5.4.2. Zirconium implants

5.4.3. Tapered Dental implants

5.4.4. Parallel- walled dental implants

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Dental prosthesis

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market by Dental prosthesis, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Dental prosthesis 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Dental implants and prosthetics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Dental bridges

6.4.2. Dental crowns

6.4.3. Dentures

6.4.4. Abutments

6.4.5. Veneers

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by Type of Facility

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market by Type of facility, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type of facility 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Dental implants and prosthetics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals and clinics

7.4.2. Dental Laboratories

7.4.3. Other facilities

Chapter 8. Global Dental implants and prosthetics Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Danaher Corporation

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc

9.2.3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

9.2.4. Henry Schein, Inc.

9.2.5. AVINENT Implant System

9.2.6. OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd.

9.2.7. Bicon, LLC

9.2.8. Adin Dental Implant Systems

9.2.9. DIO Corporation

9.2.10. Thommen Medical AG

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

