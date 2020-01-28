"pDrive: secure your data and safeguard the confidentiality of your information"

pDrive, an unlimited cloud storage database which can be seen as a viable Google Drive alternative, announces the introduction of a new online data storage application that is securely built with end-to-end encryption. pDrive is built with the needed security and ensures no one else can access your files. It is free with unlimited storage. Recently there has been a surge in the reports that have to do with online impersonation, phishing and data theft by many people who use known online cloud storage and this is what drove pDrive to develop a crisp yet secure cloud storage application for every user that care to secure their documents. pDrive is therefore essentially built to help users have unfettered access to unlimited storage application. In addition to that, pDrive allows companies, organizations, governments, professionals defend themselves against unauthorized document access and data breaches.



pDrive offers the best to its users; users can store any format on their pDrive account. Also, each user can access and retrieve their data at will this makes pDrive to be adjudged as the best in online storage, security and document retrieval. With a website that is easy to navigate; that is user-friendly; that allows users to transfer their files from their personal computers, smartphones and PDAs, pDrive gives users the needed opportunity to sync their data effortlessly. Users can register for their free account on https://pdrive.co



In contrast to other available cloud drives, pDrive makes it simple for users to manage, edit, download, and find their stored files in their account. pDrive also makes document sharing simple for users. With pDrive, users can simply drag a file from their device storage and place it on their pDrive storage, making it secure from data phishing and theft. Also, for quick reference, users can simply star files based on how important a file is to them.



While addressing the press conference at the launch of pDrive encrypted storage application, Paola Dripp said, “At pDrive, we believe every user of online storage application should have a secure yet free unlimited storage to themselves. That has duly informed our decision to build a cloud storage database known as pDrive. pDrive will ensure users are able to keep their files, safe, secure, secure for a life and 100% private from the reach of third party. What distinguishes our app is that pDrive is way secure than the conventional storage devices and every known cloud storage. That is because pDrive cannot be damaged by computer virus and pDrive is well protected against cyber theft, especially phishing of any kind. Users can also delete unwanted or embarrassing files permanently.”



pDrive possess built-in yet P2P end-to-end encryption which safeguards confidentiality and information of every user. For being security conscious, pDrive uses Blockstar architecture to create a secure online presence for every user. For a user to have free yet unfettered access to any of these applications, it is expected of each user to register for a Blockstack account. Blockstack ID provides user-controlled login and storage that enable them to take back control of their identity and data at any time,”



