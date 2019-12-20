The report gives pin-point analysis on the competitive nature of the Global API Testing Market and various marketing strategies followed by the leading market players. So this study is an essential reference for who looks for detailed information on API Testing market.

The growing demand for API monitoring across the production industry, increasing services for device remote provisioning and activation, increasing administrative support for public cloud, growing control and configuration and control are some of the significant factors that are anticipated to boost the demand for API testing market across the globe over the forecast period. In addition, the implementation of DevOps and Agile practices for software development as well as open strategies by the huge number of organizations is some of the other factors contributing to the development of the global APL testing market. Thus, regulations and data policies regarding API testing is some factors that hinder the growth of the global API testing market over the forecast period.

In addition, the global API testing market is very competitive and the service providers have used the huge number of strategies such as new product launches, agreements, expansion, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others to raise their market footprint across the world. The micro light-emitting diode technology is also one of the significant factor which is used to face the technical barriers including requirement to increase thickness as well as wavelength uniformity, requirement for ALD while chip manufacturing.

Scope of the Report:

The global API Testing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of API Testing.Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the API Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the API Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Astegic (US)

Inflectra Corporation (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Axway (US)

IBM (US)

Bleum (China)

Load Impact (Sweden)

Cygnet Infotech (India)

Cigniti Technologies (India)

Infosys (India)

Parasoft Corporation (US)

QualityLogic (US)

LogiGear Corporation (US)

SendGrid, Inc. (US)

QASource (US)

Oracle (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

SmartBear Software (US)

QSG Technologies (India)

Nevatech (US)

Sybrant Technologies (India)

Vector Informatik (US)

Tricentis (Austria)

Runscope (US)

Trantor (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail and e-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Other

Table of Contents

1 API Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of API Testing

1.2 Classification of API Testing by Types

1.2.1 Global API Testing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global API Testing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.2.4 Cloud-Based

1.3 Global API Testing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global API Testing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 IT and Telecommunications

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Retail and e-commerce

1.3.5 Media and Entertainment

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Government

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global API Testing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global API Testing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) API Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) API Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) API Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) API Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) API Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of API Testing (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Astegic (US)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 API Testing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Astegic (US) API Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Inflectra Corporation (US)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 API Testing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Inflectra Corporation (US) API Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 CA Technologies (US)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 API Testing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CA Technologies (US) API Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Axway (US)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 API Testing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Axway (US) API Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 IBM (US)

Browse Full TOC @ https://www.orbisreports.com/global-api-testing-market/?tab=toc

