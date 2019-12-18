This report studies the Floor Adhesive market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2016-2019 and forecast data 2020-2023; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Floor Adhesive Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Floor Adhesive market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Floor Adhesive industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Floor Adhesive Market is accounted for $8.12 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $12.95 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%during the forecast period.

Rising usage of various types of flooring materials in commercial and industrial sector is one of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, strict government regulations and fluctuating raw material cost are the some of the factors hampering the market.

Floor Adhesive Market 2020 Overview:

Wood Floor Adhesives work by creating a bond between the substrate and the flooring through a chemical reaction. While all adhesives work on the same principle of changing from a liquid to a solid state, they differ by the carrying agent or catalyst that activates them The most common types of wood flooring adhesives include: Water based and Solvent based. Wood flooring adhesive solutions makes hardwood flooring installations faster, easier and smarter.

Water-based adhesive is generally prepared from soluble synthetic or natural polymers. Water usually plays the role of carrier fluid to control the viscosity of adhesive particles useful for different substrates at different thicknesses. Water-based adhesives combine long polymer chains with good coat-ability.

Water-based adhesives are widely used due to their low volatile organic content, and excellent shear strength, flexibility, and outstanding adhesion for diverse end user applications. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR due to the increased investments in infrastructural development. Developing countries, such as China and India are attracting various key vendors to create new production in this region.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Floor Adhesive Market:

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Forbo Holding AG, Bostik SA, H.B Fuller Company, Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Laticrete International, Inc. and The DOW Chemical Company

The Floor Adhesive Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Floor Adhesive market. The Floor Adhesive Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Floor Adhesive market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Floor Adhesive Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Applications Covered:

Wood

Tile and Stone

Laminate

Carpet

Other Applications

Resin Types Covered:

Polyurethane Adhesive

Vinyl Adhesive

Epoxy Adhesive

Acrylic Adhesive

Other Resin Types

Technologies Covered:

Solvent-Based Adhesive

Water-Based Adhesive

Hot-Melt Based Adhesive

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

The Scope of Floor Adhesive Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

