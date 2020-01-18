New York City, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Passionate about maximizing the health of each patient, Dr. Lee is a licensed acupuncturist who provides a personalized and educational consultation for treatment plans. He is the Owner of Sam Hwa Dang Acupuncture Clinic in Greenville, South Carolina.

"Korean Traditional Medicine helps to balance the energy flow in the entire body, increasing the efficiency of all body functions. We specialize in certain conditions but have treated other health concerns with success," as stated on the practice's website.

A graduate of the Korea Institute of Health Sciences, Dr. Lee earned his Master of Oriental Medicine degree from South Baylo University in Anaheim, California. He also holds a Doctorate degree in Oriental Medicine from American Liberty University in Newport Beach, California.

In his professional background, he is a Former Adjunct Professor of American Liberty University and a Former Instructor of Yuin University. At present, he is affiliated with the Association of Oriental Internal Medicine Diagnostics, the Dementia Acupuncture Technical Society, and the International Oriental Medicine Research Institute.

Acupuncture is a form of alternative medicine and a key component of traditional Chinese medicine in which thin needles are inserted into the body. The practice is also used to maintain general health. Acupuncturists treat a variety of physical and psychological issues like internal medicine hypertension or anxiety.

Recognized as an authority in his field, Dr. Lee was honored with the 2019 Top Acupuncturist Award for his work at Sam Hwa Dang Acupuncture Clinic. The Top Acupuncturist Award specializes in recognizing and commemorating the achievements of today's most influential and respected acupuncturists in medicine.

Learn More about Hwang K. Lee:

Through his findatopdoc profile, https://www.findatopdoc.com/doctor/3389794-Hwang-Lee-Acupuncturist or through Sam Hwa Dang Acupuncture Clinic, https://acupuncturegreenvillesc.com/

About FindaTopDoc.com

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.

Media Contact

Your Health Contact



*****@yourhealthcontact.com

Source :Hwang K. Lee, L.Ac., Ph.D.

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.