Smoothies Market is aimed at presenting the findings of a thorough primary and secondary work done to explore the market acceptance for a new entrant.

Global “Smoothies Market” research report 2020-2024 contains information of company profile, product details and profile of leading key players. Global Smoothies market report highlights the current and future market trends in the industry. The report provides invaluable insights of the players impacting the market such as their size, industry synopsis, and product offerings. Smoothies market research will help those concerned in developing strategies given the changes happening around the world.

Global Smoothies market is projected “growth USD 10.14 billion at a CAGR of over 9%” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 7.98%" by the end of 2024.

Global Smoothies Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Barfresh Food Group Inc.

Happy Planet Foods Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc.

J Sainsbury Plc

Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC

PepsiCo Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Coca-Cola Co.

and Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC.

About Smoothies Market:

Smoothies Market analysis considers sales from fruit-based, dairy-based, and other smoothies. Our study also finds the sales of smoothies in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the fruit-based segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as popularity among health-conscious consumers in developed countries will play a significant role in the fruit-based segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smoothies market report looks at factors such as increased rising number of smoothie outlets, increasing awareness about health benefits of smoothies, and growing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. However, fluctuating prices of fruits and vegetables, increasing competition from substitutes, and regulatory challenges may hamper the growth of the smoothies industry over the forecast period.

Smoothies Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits Of Smoothies.



Trend: Increasing Demand For Organic And Gluten-Free Smoothies



Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Fluctuating Prices Of Fruits And Vegetables.



Increasing awareness about health benefits of smoothies



Consumers are increasingly opting for healthy and functional FandB products that are rich in vitamins, proteins, and active digestive ingredients such as prebiotics and probiotics. This has increased the demand for smoothies as they are made primarily from fruits and vegetables and provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and trace elements. They also help detox and cleanse the body. Smoothies made of yogurt and milk are also gaining popularity due to their probiotic properties. Therefore, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of smoothie will lead to the expansion of the global smoothies market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies



Organic smoothies are made from fruits and vegetables that are not artificially ripened or sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals. The rising consumer concern about the origin and quality of fruits and vegetables used in the production of smoothies is increasing the demand for organic smoothies as they are rich in mineral and antioxidant. Further, the consumption of gluten-free foods is driven by the increase in the number of people with celiac disease. An increase in the occurrences of digestive health problems, weight management issues, and the demand for nutritious food will influence the smoothie market growth. The easy availability of gluten-free food products is another major reason behind their increased consumption. Vendors are innovating products, such as smoothie bowls, to increase customer outreach. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Smoothies market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Smoothies market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Smoothies Market Forecast (2020-2024):

Market Size Forecast:Global Smoothies market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

Key Data (Revenue):Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.

Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2024 by segments and geographical regions.

Segmentation analysis:Global Smoothies market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis:Global Smoothies Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Smoothies Industry.

Strategic analysis:This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global Smoothies.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will the market growth rate of Smoothies market in 2024?

What are the key factors motivating the global Smoothies market?

Who are the important key players in Smoothies market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Smoothies market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Smoothies market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Smoothies industries?

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global smoothies market is fragmented. robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smoothies manufacturers, that include Barfresh Food Group Inc., Happy Planet Foods Inc., International Dairy Queen Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., and Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC.Also, the smoothies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Smoothies Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Market segmentation analysis



•Value Chain Analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



•Market segmentation by product



•Comparison by product



•Fruit-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Dairy-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Other smoothies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONSUMPTION PATTERN



•Market segmentation by consumption pattern



•Comparison by consumption pattern



•Out-of-home consumption - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•At-home consumption - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by consumption pattern



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



•Product launches



•Increasing product innovations



•Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Barfresh Food Group Inc.



•Happy Planet Foods Inc.



•International Dairy Queen Inc.



•J Sainsbury Plc



•Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC



•PepsiCo Inc.



•Smoothie King Franchises Inc.



•The Hain Celestial Group Inc.



•The Coca-Cola Co.



•Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC



PART 15: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 16: EXPLORE





