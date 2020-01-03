Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Opthalmic Lenses Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Opthalmic Lenses Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Opthalmic Lenses. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Essilor (France), ZEISS (Germany), HOYA (Japan), SHIMIZU (Japan), Rodenstock (Germany), MingYue (China), Conant (China), Wanxin (China) and Nikon (Japan).

Ophthalmic lenses may be single vision, multi-focal or varifocal. The main use is to treat refractive errors: myopia, hypermetropia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. Increasing prevalence of refractive errors, initiatives to create awareness about ophthalmic lenses. Daily disposable contact lenses are the trending lenses which are used by many countries. The new development is focusing on antibacterial and night-vision contact lenses.



Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

Market Drivers

Rise in Geriatric Population in worldwide

Increase in Disposable Income among the Population Worldwide

Opportunities

Growing Awareness towards Eye Health in both Underdeveloped and Developing Countries

Focus on Developing Antibacterial and Night-Vision Contact Lenses

Restraints

Presence Of Substitute Product

Challenges

Adoption Of Vision Correction Surgery

The Global Opthalmic Lenses is segmented by following Product Types:

ADC Ophthalmic Lenses, Acrylic Ophthalmic Lenses, Polycarbonate lenses, Epoxy Ophthalmic Lenses, Others



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Corrective Lenses, Sunglasses Lenses, Intraocular Cataract Lenses



Coating: Anti-Reflective, Scratch Resistant, UV Protection



Top Players in the Market are: Essilor (France), ZEISS (Germany), HOYA (Japan), SHIMIZU (Japan), Rodenstock (Germany), MingYue (China), Conant (China), Wanxin (China) and Nikon (Japan)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

