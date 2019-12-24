Chatbot Market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027

Latest market study on"Chatbot Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Usage (Website, Contact Centers, Social Media, Mobile Platform) End-user (Education, Retail and E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Others), and Geography". The global chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The sales of Chatbot are largely influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors. The e-commerce, BFSI, and healthcare sectors are expected to have a large impact on the growth of the Chatbot market. Also for the retail and e-commerce industry, increasing adoption of smart technologies are enabling a high degree of services to its customers. Potentially, the retail and e-commerce sector present a larger market share as compared to other sectors during the forecast period. Global Chatbot market is majorly driven by increasing adoption of cloud technology across the industries and the increasing acceptance of virtual assistance, evolving consumer technology, speech-enabled Chatbots and others. However, the rapidly changing nature of businesses requires consistent changes in technology and services. Also, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and natural language processing are expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the key players in this market

Europe was the leading geographic chatbot market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Factors such as penetration of internet users, the number of social media users, and the number of smartphones users have a profound influence over the penetration of the chatbot market during the past few years. Moreover, the factors are expected to continue to have a substantial impact over the market growth during the coming along with investment towards AI enabled CRM services, and the solution is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region. According to a report published by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) in 2017, the European region with a total population of 839 million reported almost 79% of internet users in the region.

All the key industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, government, and others are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. Vendors are upgrading its Chatbots solution by integrating AI technology for better understandings of customers and to increase its sales by AI capabilities. The adoption of Chatbots is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences.

The nature of business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on useful information and business analytics. Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old. With the advent of artificial intelligence technology which learns in real time and provides recommendations based on patterns, businesses have a tremendous opportunity to apply AI in various processes to better understand the business environment and customers.

Artificial intelligence allows businesses to prioritize and automate decision making, analyze big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights and improve efficiency by accurate planning. With all these applications, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality and customer experience. With the increasing business complexities and high adoption of artificial intelligence across the industries, the market for Chatbots is expected to surge during the forecast period.

