Proctor & Gamble Company (United States), Helen of Troy Ltd. (United States), Godrej Industries Ltd. (India), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Unilever (United Kingdom), Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States), Avon Products (United Kingdom) and L'Oréal Paris (France)

Increasing demand for natural, herbal, and organic products that have no adverse effects is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. There is a wide variety of products available on the market including sunscreens, anti-aging creams, body lotions, and skin brightening creams. Rising awareness regarding the various benefits of using personal care products has resulted in a rise in their demand over the last few years. This has also boosted the demand for natural and organic skincare products, making it a major sector in the cosmetics and wellness industry.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.



Market Trend

The Growing E-Commerce Sector

Rise in Awareness towards Advanced Body Care Products

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Natural Ingredients Providing UV Protection

Rising Demand for Skin Brightening Face Creams

Opportunities

Technological and Product Innovations have Led to Increased Demand for Body Care Products

Scope of Body Care Market:

By Type

Face Cream [Skin Brightening Cream, Anti-aging Cream, Sun Protection Cream]

Body Lotion [Mass Market Body Care Lotion, Premium Body Care Lotion]

Others

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Tubes

Pouches

Jars

Other

By Packaging Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



