Phycocyanin is a pigment-protein complex from the light-harvesting phycobiliprotein family, along with allophycocyanin and phycoerythrin. It is an accessory pigment to chlorophyll. All phycobiliproteins are water-soluble, so they cannot exist within the membrane like carotenoids can. Instead, phycobiliproteins aggregate to form clusters that adhere to the membrane called phycobilisomes. Phycocyanin is a characteristic light blue color, absorbing orange and red light, particularly near 620 nm (depending on which specific type it is), and emits fluorescence at about 650 nm (also depending on which type it is). Allophycocyanin absorbs and emits at longer wavelengths than phycocyanin C or phycocyanin R. Phycocyanins are found in Cyanobacteria (also called blue-green algae).



In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Phycocyanin in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, which is expected to drive the market for more Phycocyanin. Growth is attributed to the development of economic.



The consumption volume of Phycocyanin is related to downstream industries and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Phycocyanin industry may still keep that fast. And it is surely forecasted that the market of Phycocyanin is still promising. , Because the market competition of Phycocyanin is not fierce globally, manufacturer can obtain considerable profit from the manufacturing and marketing of Phycocyanin and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises that have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.



DIC

Japan Algae

Parry Nutraceuticals

Ozone Naturals

EcoFuel Laboratories

Nan Pao International Biotech

King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology

Wuli Lvqi

Norland

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Natural Food Colorant

Pharmaceutical Industry

