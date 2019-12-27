Contraceptives Market by Top key Players are Bayer AG, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson, Merck, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Reckitt Benckiser plc, Mylan Laboratories Limited, Church & Dwight, Co., Medisafe Distribution Inc, The Female Health Company Forecast till 2025

The global contraceptives market, valued at US$ 20,111.6 Mn in 2017, is set to jump to US$ 31,666.9 mn by 2025, according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contraceptives Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Contraceptive Drugs and Contraceptive Devices), By Gender (Male and Female), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel and NGO and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The report analyses various factors and estimates that the market will display a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Contraceptives, in basic terms, refer to a basket of methods, devices, drugs, procedures that are used for birth control. These devices enable a man and woman to enjoy a healthy sex life without the fear of pregnancy. Some commonly used contraceptive techniques include the use of contraceptive pills, copper IUD, hormonal IUD, condoms, injections, diaphragm, and cervical cap.

Need for Containment of Spread of STDs to Boost the Relevance of Contraceptives

The global contraceptives market revenue is set to get a boost owing to the fact that contraceptive devices such as condoms can effectively protect against contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). For example, research by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that STDs spread through skin-to-skin contact, such as herpes and syphilis, can be prevented using condoms. Rising prevalence of STDs, especially HIV, have necessitated the use of contraceptives. The global contraceptives market stands to gain from this development.

Global Contraceptives Market Segmentation

By Product

Contraceptive Drugs

Oral

Injectable

Patches

Contraceptive Devices

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel and NGO

Others

High Contraceptive Usage in North America to Surge the Global Contraceptives Market Revenue

In 2017, the North America market was valued at US$ 10,015.0 mn and the growth trend witnessed in this region is expected to continue through the forecast period. With the U.S. and Canada witnessing increasing incidence of teenage pregnancy, North America is expected to dominate the global contraceptives market share till 2026. While Europe is projected to register a reasonably high CAGR, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a higher CAGR owing to the measures introduced by their governments to control population growth in their countries. This will significantly expand the global contraceptives market size. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are promising regions as the awareness about contraceptives grows.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

