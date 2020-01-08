Global Cannabis Testing Market 2020 research report presents you an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.

The Cannabis Testing market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.



The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Cannabis Testing market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Cannabis Testing market.

Major players in the global Cannabis Testing market include:



SC Laboratories Inc.

Steep Hill

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Millipore Sigma

Digipath Labs, Inc.

PharmLabs, LLC

EVIO Labs

Merck Group

AB SCIEX LLC

CannaSafe Analytics

Green Leaf Lab

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Anresco Laboratories

Restek Corporation

AgriScience Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LabLynx, Inc

Waters Corporation

Steep Hill Labs, Inc.





On the basis of types, the Cannabis Testing market is primarily split into:

Instruments

Consumables

Software





On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Cannabis Testing Laboratories

Research Institutions

Cultivators

Drug Manufacturers and Dispensaries





Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:



United States



Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Cannabis Testing market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Cannabis Testing market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.



Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Cannabis Testing industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.



Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Cannabis Testing market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.



Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Cannabis Testing, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.



Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Cannabis Testing in each region.



Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Cannabis Testing in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.



Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.



Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Cannabis Testing. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.



Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.



Chapter 11 prospects the whole Cannabis Testing market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Cannabis Testing market by type and application.



Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.



Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.





Table of Contents



1 Cannabis Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis Testing

1.2 Cannabis Testing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Testing Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Instruments

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Consumables

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Software

1.3 Global Cannabis Testing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cannabis Testing Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Cannabis Testing Laboratories

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Research Institutions

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Cultivators

1.3.5 The Market Profile of Drug Manufacturers and Dispensaries

1.4 Global Cannabis Testing Market by Region (2014-2026)

