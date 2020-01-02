Automotive Navigation System market report (2020-2023) gives historic data of the market including regional analysis, leading manufacturers, market share, size, drivers and challenges. And it helps to identify a growth segment for investment and develop strategies that will be beneficial for future development

Global "Automotive Navigation System Market" (2020), Industry Research Report is an in-depth study on the current state of the Global Automotive Navigation System industry. This report studies Global Automotive Navigation System in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions and forecast to 2023.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Automotive Navigation System Market Report are:

Garmin

Elektrobit

Satguide

Tomtom

Here

Alpine

Bosch

Denso

Harman

The global market for the automotive navigation system is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.7% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The North America automotive industry is leading in terms of production as well as sales. North America was the largest market for automotive navigation systems until 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. However, the Asia region is projected to become the key market for the manufacture of navigation systems with Japan, India, and China emerging as major automotive manufacture hubs. Also, China produced ~25% of the global vehicle production, while Japan and India had ~10% and ~5% of the global vehicle production, respectively, in 2019.

Shifts in consumer demand, increasing availability of data and information, expanded regulatory requirements are the key factors boosting the growth of automotive navigation system market. In addition, technological advancements in navigation system are expected to drive the demand for navigation systems market during the forecast.

Will booming E-Commerce and dependent logistics drive the navigation systems market?

With the increasing number of sales, there is a burden on these companies to deliver these products to their customers in time. For this purpose, many e-commerce companies are forming alliances with existing logistic providers for B2C or Business to Customer delivery. The logistics companies are expanding their services by getting more vehicles into services. These vehicles, in order to reach their customer, need to have satellite navigation systems. In order to attract more number of consumers, these e-commerce companies have introduced ideas like ‘anywhere delivery, same day delivery and even same hour delivery.’ Further, these vehicles depend on the routes and data provided by the navigation system to deliver the products to their destination in time.

Navigation systems offer advanced functionalities such as a map view (rotating with the automobile), schematic pictograms, distance, and functions for voice prompts.

Key Developments in the Market:

January 2019: QNX Software Systems Limited announced its collaboration with AutoNavi Holdings Limited to integrate the latter’s mobile navigation technology into the QNZ CAR platform for infotainment.

April 2019: Intel has acquired Itseez, a computer vision and machine learning startup in order to develop better navigation for self-driving cars. Earlier, Intel also announced the purchase of Yogitech, an Italian semiconductor functional safety firm, to ensure the proper working of Intel’s chips used in the autonomous vehicles.

June 2019: Clarion in its new model NX504E, introduced intelligent voice technology, which makes navigation through voice command much easier. Clarion Intelligent VOICE uses the Google voice recognition technology and information for finding what the user is looking for.

Reasons to Purchase the Automotive Navigation System Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Customer Preference for In-Dash Navigation System

5.1.2 Increasing Applications of Navigation Services

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 High Installment Costs

5.2.2 Lack of Supporting Infrastructure

5.2.3 Concerns Regarding Data and Cyber Security

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Adoption by Insurance Industry

5.3.2 Connected Car Devices

6. Automotive Navigation Systems Market, Segmented by End-User Type

6.1 OEM

6.2 Aftermarket

7. Automotive Navigation Systems Market, Segmented by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Vehicles

7.2 Commercial Vehicles

8. Automotive Navigation Systems Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products and Services, Strategies)

10.1 Garmin

10.2 Elektrobit

10.3 Satguide

10.4 Tomtom

10.5 Here

10.6 Alpine

10.7 Bosch

10.8 Denso

10.9 Harman

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

