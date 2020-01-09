Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market consolidates the most important industry information while highlighting essential and valuable data regarding the status and path of the Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market with forecasts through next 5 years.

Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Marketresearch report is a certified and expansive manufacturing information. Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size and Improvement Rate Analysis, Ingress, Transfer and Resident Consumption Analysis. In this information, many Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market top manufacturer is counted with respect to their business outline, product portfolio. A valuable source of openings developments for firms and individuals focused in the industry.

Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market: Manufacturer Detail

BASF SE

Dow Chemical

Eastman Chemical

LyondellBasell Industries

Jinan Shijitongda Chemical

DowDuPont

Tianyin

Royal Dutch Shell

Sasol

Ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, also referred to as 2-Butoxyethanol, is an organic compound which is obtained by ethoxylation of ethylene oxide and butanol.

The growth in demand for surface coatings, cleaners, inks among others is expected to in turn result in growth of global ethylene monobutyl ether market during the forecast period.

Substitution of ethylene glycol monobutyl ether in certain application areas is likely to impede the growth of global market for the chemical.

Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market of the global glycol ethers market with almost 40% of the market share.

The global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market by Types:

Purity

Water Content

Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market by Applications:

Surface Coatings

Detergents and Cleaners

Inks

Chemical Intermediate

Others

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including:

Shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 104 pages.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including:

Type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries client’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This information offers a determinate study of the obtainable preferences, rough calculation, and active services. which contributions to classify the main market opportunities.

Most important states in each state are planned as per individual market revenue.

country-wise market place conditions are broadly analysed in the testimony.

This knowledge determines the rate order to recognize the economic surroundings across layouts.

A packed analysis of split is providing to explain the leading market starters.

