C4ISR Market by Platform (Land, Air, Naval), by Application (Command and Control, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) - Industry Size, Global Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

The global C4ISR market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The market value generated by C4ISR market in 2018 was around $93.8 billion, which is further estimated to reach around $120 billion in 2023. C4ISR stands for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. There is high demand for these systems across the globe for defense purpose. These systems consist of various instruments such as land-based radars, aircraft radars, binoculars and so forth. Moreover, these systems provide the military with critical information in minimum time as well as assist in analyzing the obtained data and take proper action as soon as possible.

Request a free sample of our report on C4ISR Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/c4isr-market

The major factor driving the growth of the C4ISR market is high demand across the globe for military use. The success of any defense program/event depends upon their ability to gather intelligence and to analyze the collected data as well as a good command and control infrastructure. Military operations can become risky with lack of intelligence and surveillance systems and hence there is high demand for these systems which is ultimately driving the growth of the market. Moreover, high investment by the governments to improve the defense system of a country is assisting in the growth of the market.

A full report of Global C4ISR Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/c4isr-market

There is a huge opportunity for innovation of existing unreliable systems which are bulky and consumes high power which is expected to drive the C4ISR market in the near future. Additionally, due to high demand the production and manufacturing cost of these systems reducing which will further contribute to the growth of the market, as these systems will become affordable for smaller and poor nations. C4ISR systems are seen as a priority for achieving dominance in the modern battlefield owing to which the market will grow even at the time of economic slowdown. However, the low defense budget of countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The key players dominating the C4ISR market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, CACI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing, BAE Systems, Raytheon, and SAIC. These players adopt various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, products, and services offering expansion, geographical expansion, and partnership and collaboration to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon joined hands and signed an agreement for the modernization of old obsolete surveillance and air traffic control radars. The company wants to cap the market as there is high demand for the surveillance system and radio spectrum across America.

GLOBAL C4ISR MARKET- SEGMENT

Global C4ISR Market by Platform

Land

Air

Naval

Global C4ISR Market by Application

Command and Control

Communication

Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

GLOBAL C4ISR MARKET- REGION

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/c4isr-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 780-304-0404

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit C4ISR Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Industry Report to 2025