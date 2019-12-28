A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title "Global Outboard Motors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Outboard Motors Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

The outboard motors are designed to be equipped to the stern of the vessel. Of late, manufacturers are focusing on the development of compact designs and lightweight motors for the watercraft and leisure boats. In the current scenario, the boating industry continues to grow, especially in developed economies, with combined sales of boats, engines and accessories reaching levels across North America and European countries.This growth is primarily driven by Of late, the popularity of outboard motors is at an all-time high. Over the past couple of years, recreational boating and leisure boating activities continue to entice the large volume of participants, especially in developed nations. Moreover, even on various types of boats that have traditionally been built with stern-drive and inboards includes runabouts and cruisers, more and more outboard models are being introduced every year across the world.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,



Torqeedo GmbH (Germany), Johnson Outdoors Inc. (United States), MotorGuide (United States), Honda (Japan), Mercury Marine (United States), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Seven Marine, LLC (A Volvo Penta Company) (United States), Aquawatt Mechatronik und Yachtbau (Austria), Elco Motor Yachts (United States), Krautler Elektromaschinen GmbH (Austria) and Ray Electric Outboards (United States)

Market Drivers

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of Electric Propulsion Motor

Restraints

High Cost of Electric Outboard Motors

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Larger Boats Globally and Expansion of Product Portfolio to Include Alternative Fuel Engines by Major Market Players

Global Outboard Motors The manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Outboard Motors Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Geographically World Global Outboard Motors markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Outboard Motors markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Outboard Motors Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

The Global Outboard Motors is segmented by following Product Types:

Low Power (2.5 to 60 HP), Medium Power (65 to150 HP), High Power (175 to 400 HP)



Smaller Boats, Kayak, Commercial and Pleasure Craft, Others



Engine Type: Trow Stoke, Four Stroke

Start Type: Electric, Manual

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Outboard Motors Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Outboard Motors market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Outboard Motors Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Outboard Motors

Chapter 4: Presenting the Outboard Motors Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Outboard Motors market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



