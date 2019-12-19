The Specialty Gas market report gives the interesting base to the contender examination, totally breaking down their inside limits, and drawing a scenario for the market and Chemical and Materials industry.

Global Specialty Gas marketresearch report is a strategic tool utilized to understand the feasibility of new investment projects. The report is presented with proper tables and figures helping to analyze worldwide Specialty Gas market more accurately. This report is undoubtedly a smart manual which helps the clients to explore the Chemical and Materials industry and expanding competitive understanding syndicated data that can provide the first steps into understanding new opportunities or may even spark new ideas. The report helps to take a closer look at the organizational alignment.

The Specialty Gas market report gives the interesting base to the contender examination, totally breaking down their inside limits, and drawing a scenario for the market and Chemical and Materials industry. The Specialty Gas market report in addition considers buyers’ reaction and perspectives about unequivocal things, and their considerations with respect to the items. This well-organized report passes on definite data which can be shown in such a way, that it demonstrates to be gainful to the customers. It also covers the information of each fragment and sub segments of Specialty Gas market, for example, degree, demand, improvement components, openings and limitations.

Market Analysis: Global Specialty Gas Market

Global Specialty Gas Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitions: Global Specialty Gas Market

The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Messer Group Gmbh, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION.

Key Development : Global Specialty Gas Market

In 2010, Afrox launched HiQ 60, a world-class range of specialty gas product. It contains pure gases and non-reactive gas mixture. It is used for calibration purposes, and has an accuracy of instrument measurement and longer term usability of gas.

In 2018, Linde group launched a next generation environmentally friendly cylinder for specialty calibration gases called ECOCYL OSQ.

Business Expansion: Global Specialty Gas Market

In November, Praxair signed a long term hydrogen supply agreement with Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery for supplying pure hydrogen to one of the Sweeny Refinery in Texas in early 2021. This would basically increase the hydrogen capacity to more than 1.5 billion cubic feet per day in Praxair’s Gulf Coast

In March, Coregas had partnered with Hyundai for the making of hydrogen-powered cars and bringing them in the market. Coregas supplies compressed hydrogen gas of high purity to their refusing station..

In January, Coregas announced its partnership with Brad Jones Racing as their new gas supplier until 2020. BJR being the only V8 supercar team in the area provides a strategical advantage to Coregas.

In December, Air Products announced that they sign an industrial gas equipment agreement with N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie which will help in the matter of national energy importance for Netherland. Air Products will supply Gasunie three generation plants to produce the nitrogen.

In September, Air Products announced they will sign cooperation and equipment supply agreements with the Beijing Sinoscience Fullcryo Technology Co., Ltd. (Fullcryo) to support the hydrogen infrastructure and support the china’s first hydrogen based fulling station.

In February, Air Products announced they will sign an agreement to purchase of ACP Europe SA (ACP) which is the largest independent carbon dioxide business in continental Europe. The transaction will expand the company’s CO2 capabilities in different areas of Europe.

Table Of Content: Global Specialty Gas Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Specialty Gas Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Specialty Gas Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Specialty Gas Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Segmentation: Global Specialty Gas Market

Global specialty gas market is segmented into three segments such as type, applications and ingredients.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into five notable segments; high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases and others.

o In October 2018, The Linde Group launched high quality electronic materials SPECTRA EM at SEMICON Taiwan along with this, company will continue the investment of electronics specialty gases, bulk gases production in Taiwan to meet the demands

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into seven notable segments; manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, academics, analytical and calibration, refrigeration and others.

o In May 2018 Showa Denko K.K. announced the supply of Low-carbon Hydrogen that was made from used plastics to hotel’s fuel cell at its KAWASAKI plant which was opened on June 1. This helped the company to covert low-carbon hydrogen into electricity through large fuel cells.

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into twelve notable segments; argon, bromine, nitrogen, helium, carbon monoxide, xenon, methane, krypton, oxygen, neon, hydrogen and others.

o In October, Messer group has announced that they will supply liquid nitrogen to the A. Späni AG in Raron which is specialist in uncut metalworking. Späni has already procures the forming gas, welding argon, oxygen and nitrogen from Messer.

Drivers: Global Specialty Gas Market

Improved demand for photovoltaic products and plasma display panels

Rising healthcare sector demand

Growing end-user industry growth

Structural and regulatory restrictions

Competitive Analysis: Global Specialty Gas Market

The global specialty gas market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of specialty gas market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Specialty Gas Market

Primary Respondents: Key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

