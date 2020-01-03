Display Glass Substrate industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Display Glass Substrate Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Display Glass Substrate Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Display Glass Substrate industry. Research report categorizes the global Display Glass Substrate market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Display Glass Substrate market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Display Glass Substrate market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Display glass substrate is a special glass used for thin-film-transistor (TFT) liquid crystal displays (LCD) and OLEDs, which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.

The global market for Display Glass Substrates is projected to cross 445.7 million square meters by the end of year 2017, and the Global Display Glass Substrates market will grow to 594.5 million square meters in the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 3.67% over the period 2017-2025. One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing.One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of Display Glass Substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology.

The market is largely limited to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels. However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market.

The market concentration of Display Glass Substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 88.26% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2017, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu Group is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 5% of global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Display Glass Substrate market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 640 million by 2024, from US$ 620 million in 2019.

Display Glass Substratemarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Corning

AGC

NEG

Tunghsu Optoelectronic

AvanStrate

IRICO Group

CGC

LG Chem

Display Glass SubstrateProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Display Glass Substrate consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Display Glass Substrate market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Display Glass Substrate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Display Glass Substrate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Display Glass Substrate marketis primarily split into:

Gen. 8/8+

Gen. 7/7.5

Gen. 6/6.5

Gen. 5/5.5

Gen. 4/4-

By the end users/application, Display Glass Substrate marketreport coversthe following segments:

Televisions

Monitors

Laptops

Others

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

