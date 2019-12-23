In Folic Acid market report, Global competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Folic Acid market analysis is providing international market research including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions' development status. Moreover, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions.

Folic Acid report studied the current Folic Acid market on segment basis (by application, by product and by region), so as to provide an insight on the current market scenario as well as forecasts of the segments till 2024.

About Folic Acid Market: Folic Acid, also called vitamin B9, is a type of water-soluble B vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement.

Scope of Folic Acid Report:

The Folic Acid industry concentration is very high; there are several manufacturers in the world, and located in Europe and China.

Shandong Sinobioway is the Niutang players, it takes about 1/4 of the global market production, but for sales revenue, BASF take a market share of around 25% due to its product are only DC grade, which price is far higher than other ones.

In the current folic acid production process, synthetic routes within the industry are basically the same, the difference is mainly reflected in two areas: how to reduce pollution and improve yield. So the prices of different players in China are very closed.

In the applications, animal feeding is a majority ones, it takes around 3/4 of the total sales, but its growth rate can not match up with the food and medical ones.

The key consumption markets locate at Europe, Americas and China. The Europe takes the market share of 32%, followed by North America with 29%, China with 20%.

The worldwide market for Folic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Folic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

DSM

BASF

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Niutang

Zhejiang Shengda… and many more

Folic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis:

Folic Acid Market Segment by Type, covers:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Folic Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Animal Feeding

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine

