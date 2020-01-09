Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Home Furnishing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Home Furnishing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Home Furnishing. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Bros. Corp. (United States), Bob Mills Furniture (United States), Eco Balanza Modern Artisan Furniture (United States), Vermont Wood Studios LLC (United States), Kimball International Inc. (United States), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India), Raymours Furniture Company, Inc. (United States), Crest Furniture Inc. (United States), L. & J. G. Stickley, Inc. (United States), Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), Century Furniture LLC (United States), Heritage Home Group LLC (United States), Modani furniture stores (United States) and Masco Corporation Designs (United States).

According to AMA, the Global Home Furnishing market is expected to see growth rate of 5.49%.

Home furnishing refers to furniture, appliances, rugs, and other decorative accessories used for home décor purpose. The rising number of nuclear families and growing usage of creative furniture for decorating living spaces and rising inclination of residential buyers towards designed, multi-purpose and smart pieces of furniture boosting the home furnishing market. Increasing demand for interior designing and furniture integrated with technologies such as remote controlled furniture expected to drive the home furnishing market over the forecasted period.

Market Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Interior Designing

Growing Online Retail Platform

Rising Demand for Customized Home Furnishing Products

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Development of Green Furniture

Increasing Demand for Technologically Advanced Furniture

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

High Maintenance Cost Associated with Wooden Furniture

Opportunities

Growing Real Estate Industry

Emergence of Smart Homes

Increasing Demand for Luxury and Premium Home Furnishing Products from High Income Group

Challenges

Increasing Dominance of Local Players Product

13th March 2019, Bed Bath & Beyond launch a private label home & furniture line which includes home goods and furniture as an eclectic mix of rustic and modern styles. And 11th March 2019, LGI Homes builder of housing developments, introduces new floor plans for its newest community, Stratford, in Monroe, NC. This includes wood flooring, Gourmet kitchens with the suite of stainless-steel appliances, and others.

The Global Home Furnishing is segmented by Type (Home Furniture, Home Textiles (Rugs, Bath Textiles, Bed Textiles, Kitchen and Dining Textiles, Living room Textiles), Floor Coverings (Tiles, Wood & Laminate, Vinyl & Rubber, Carpet & Rugs), Wall Decor, Lighting, Others), Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Home Decor Stores, Gift Shops, Direct to Consumer, Online, Others), End Users (Residential, Commercial)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Home Furnishing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Home Furnishing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Home Furnishing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Home Furnishing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Home Furnishing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Home Furnishing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Home Furnishing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Home Furnishing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

