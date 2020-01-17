Grand Island, New York - Jan 17, 2020 - The holiday season just got extended and safer - New York-based pest control company Bugg Control, Inc announces a special New Year offer on pest control Buffalo NY. The company will provide discounts for any extermination service that they offer at the beginning of the year 2020.

The company boasts of specialized personnel to handle any kind of pest problem, announced yesterday that with effect from 1st January 2020 right up till 31st January 2020, they will offer special discounts to clients who need to get rid of pesky bugs, insects and animals like bats, rats or any other unwanted creatures inside and outside the home.

Bugg Control, Inc has teams that also handle bee control Buffalo NY in a safe way that does not put anyone nearby at risk, nor does it harm the environment. The client is at liberty to find out the details about the solutions we use to exterminate different pests and if they are opposed to a particular chemical, we will use a different one to ensure the comfort and safety of the household.

“Bugg Control, Inc uses safe methods to remove bees, yellow jackets, and wasps, among other stinging insects and we can relocate them instead of killing them. We know that if they are agitated, they can attack anyone around so we do all that is possible to avoid that.” - the team leader at Bugg Control explained at the launch of the promotion.

This promotion gives a chance to residents of Buffalo to start the new year free of pests and they do not have to spend a lot to have the ant exterminator Buffalo NY do professional extermination in their premises. Now one can be sure their homes are pest-free right from the gutter to the ground up!

About Bugg Control, Inc

Bugg Control, Inc is a family-owned exterminator Buffalo NY company with over a decade of experience in the extermination industry. The team members are trained to identify the specific pest at premises and then use the right chemicals or methods to ensure they get rid of the pests.

Bugg Control, Inc also provides prevention services that ensure particular pests do not invade the homes. For instance, bats, snakes, ants, and bees can be prevented by taking certain actions that will make the place inhabitable for them but safe for humans and their pets. For more information on pest control Buffalo NY, contact Bugg Control, Inc on their number: (716) 773-2844.

Media Contact

Company Name: Bugg Control, Inc.

Contact Person: Ant Beekeeper

Email: Send Email

Phone: 716-773-2844

Address:2995 Grand Island Blvd

City: Grand Island

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: buggcontrol.com







