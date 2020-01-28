The Spare Parts Logistics Market research report includes an in-depth assessment of the global market. In addition to this, it covers the selling approaches of the industries to enlarge the businesses in the forthcoming years.

A spare part, spare, service part, repair part, or replacement part, is an interchangeable part that is kept in an inventory and used for the repair or replacement of failed units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often comprising dedicated spare parts management systems.

Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.

Europe and North America are also the mature automotive market, most manufacturers may take the third party on the duty of parts supply. Under the economic situation, the development speed of

Europe and North America is relative slow.

In 2019, the global Spare Parts Logistics market size was US$ 43940 million and it is expected to reach US$ 47470 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026.

Spare Parts Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spare Parts Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Spare Parts Logistics market is segmented into Air Freight, Ocean Freight, Inland Freight, etc.

Segment by Application, the Spare Parts Logistics market is segmented into Automotive, Industrial Sector, Technology Industry, Electronics, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Spare Parts Logistics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Spare Parts Logistics market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Spare Parts Logistics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Spare Parts Logistics business, the date to enter into the Spare Parts Logistics market, Spare Parts Logistics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include UPS, CEVA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, Toyota Tsusho, AnJi, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel, DSV, Ryder System, Logwin, Kerry Logistics, SEKO, Yusen Logistics, TVS Logistics, etc.

UPS

CEVA

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Toyota Tsusho

AnJi

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

Ryder System

Logwin

Kerry Logistics

SEKO

Yusen Logistics

TVS Logistics

This report studies the Spare Parts Logistics market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

Inland Freight

Automotive

Industrial Sector

Technology Industry

Electronics

Others

