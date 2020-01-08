Isotropic Graphite industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

isotropic graphite is a kind of graphite material that crystals are disorderly arranged while having an isotropic structure. Isotropic graphite is a ultra-fine grain graphite used for applications where the mechanical properties of other fine grain graphite are inadequate. Its name is derived from the method of production: During the forming process the material is isostatically pressed i.e. with equal pressure from every side. Therefore the material shows typically an isotropic property behavior. Isotropic graphite is a fine grain graphite which is obtained during the high pressure by the method of isotropic pressing. It is a separate unique type of graphite materials which differs from other types of artificial graphite with better physical properties and its isotropy in the whole structure. The composites made from this material are similar to steel by its strength parameters. But it also possesses high electrical and thermal conductivity.

The development of isotropic graphite production technology is conducted by leading manufacturers on the market of artificial graphite production since the 60-s of the last century. Domestic manufacturers became interested in this promising area after 2006, that is in the period of the rapid growth of the global photovoltaic industry. Such rapid development led to a lack of prospective graphite materials in the world market for the artificial graphite production. Since that time the leading manufacturers have become engaged in the continuous expansion of isotropic graphite range and improving the technology of its production. Nowadays, in the developed countries, the Isotropic Graphite industry is on a higher level than other countries, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, USA, European and China. Meanwhile, the leading companies have variety products, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The top three manufacturers are ToyoTanso, TokaiCarbon, Mersen, respectively with global market share of 18.87%, 13.86% and 12.88% in 2017, in terms of volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the Isotropic Graphite market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1130 million by 2024, from US$ 910 million in 2019.

Isotropic Graphitemarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

SGL

NTC

Entegris

Graphite India

GrafTech

Chengdu Carbon

Baofeng Five-star

Liaoning Dahua

Hemsun

Delmer Group

Guanghan Shida

Isotropic GraphiteProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Isotropic Graphite consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Isotropic Graphite market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Isotropic Graphite manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Isotropic Graphite with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Isotropic Graphite submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Isotropic Graphite marketis primarily split into:

CIP Method

Vibration Molding Method

By the end users/application, Isotropic Graphite marketreport coversthe following segments:

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Electrical Discharge Machining

Foundry and Metallurgy Field

Others

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

2020-2024 Global Isotropic Graphite Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Isotropic Graphite Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Isotropic Graphite Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Isotropic Graphite Segment by Type

2.3 Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Isotropic Graphite Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Isotropic Graphite Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Isotropic Graphite Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Isotropic Graphite Segment by Application

2.5 Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Isotropic Graphite Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Isotropic Graphite Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Isotropic Graphite Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)



3 Global Isotropic Graphite by Players

3.1 Global Isotropic Graphite Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Isotropic Graphite Sales by Players (2016-2019)

3.1.2 Global Isotropic Graphite Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.2 Global Isotropic Graphite Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Isotropic Graphite Revenue by Players (2016-2019)

3.2.2 Global Isotropic Graphite Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.3 Global Isotropic Graphite Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Isotropic Graphite Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Isotropic Graphite Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Isotropic Graphite Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Isotropic Graphite by Regions

4.1 Isotropic Graphite by Regions

4.1.1 Global Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Isotropic Graphite Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Isotropic Graphite Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Isotropic Graphite Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Isotropic Graphite Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Isotropic Graphite Consumption Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Isotropic Graphite Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries



6 APAC

6.1 APAC Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Isotropic Graphite Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Isotropic Graphite Consumption by Application

And Many More…

