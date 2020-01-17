ELK GROVE, Calif. - Jan 17, 2020 - The Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) applauds 13 Elk Grove High School (EGHS) students for receiving top honors at the 92nd National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention in Indianapolis. Formerly known as the Sustainable Agriculture & Green Education Academy (SAGE), the students showcased their skills in public speaking, business management and were quizzed on their agriscience knowledge in front of nearly 70,000 FFA members. Students that participate in FFA programs are not only prepared for a career in the agriculture industry, they are also better prepared to enter the workforce in any industry as all of the skills are transferable to any possible future career.

Upon learning about these accomplishments, Elk Grove High School Principal Eugene Christmas III said “The entire school is impressed with the efforts of all of our Agricultural students and staff. They all worked extremely hard and pushed each other to their very best. Elk Grove High School is proud to see students excel at such a high level on the regional, state, and now the national stage. They truly honored themselves, Elk Grove FFA and our entire community of Elk Grove.”

The National FFA Organization is the premier youth organization dedicated to preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA members are the future food industry’s premier human capital, and they are all driven by the organization’s foundational motto: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve. Cultivating their passion and connecting them to innovative thought processes and cutting-edge technology is critical to their individual ability to support and contribute to future sustainability in farming, science, medicine, and business alike.

The National FFA organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 700,170 student members belonging to 8,612 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

