Global Propylene Oxide Market 2020 research reportprovides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity.This report also shows the 2020-2023 Production, income, Consumption, Price and Cost Overview.

Global Propylene Oxide Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Propylene Oxide market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Propylene Oxide industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Propylene Oxide Market is expected to grow from $12.54 billion in 2016 to reach $19.72 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.7%.

Growing demand from the major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, textile and furnishing is projected to positively influence the global propylene oxide market over the forecast period. The global propylene oxide market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyether polyols, increasing applications of propylene oxide, rising demand for polyether polyols for the production of polyurethanes, huge infrastructural spending in emerging regions and increasing demand for automotive products. Restraints for the global propylene oxide market include high raw material prices, toxic nature of propylene oxide, emerging alternatives of propylene oxide and negative effects on environment and human health.

Propylene Oxide Market 2020 Overview:

Propylene oxide is primarily used as intermediate chemical in production of rigid foams, injection moldings, adhesives, coatings, flexible foams and elastomers. Increasing consumption of the propylene oxide in the production of polyalkylene glycols, propylene glycol ethers and propylene glycols is further expected to boost up the global propylene oxide market. Propylene oxide is used to manufacture flexible foams for furniture, bedding, carpet underlay and seat cushioning in automotive applications; and polyurethanes to produce rigid foams for thermal insulation in the construction industry, packaging and commercial refrigeration.

Chlorohydrins process is the largest manufacturing processes segment of the propylene oxide market. Chlorohydrins process is the oldest production process and it is used by several companies in production of propylene oxide. Whereas, hydrogen peroxide process segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2023 due to technological developments by top market players for the production of propylene oxide.

By application, the polyether polyols segment dominated the market in 2016 due to growing demand for polyurethane foams which are used in construction, textile and automotive applications.Growing demand for propylene oxide from major end-use industries is touted to bolster the global market growth over the forecast period. High growth in building and construction industry in India, China, Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE in the past few years is expected to bolster the global propylene oxide market.

Furthermore, automotive industry is projected to grow rapidly in emerging countries such as India, China, Mexico and Brazil, thereby aiding the market growth.Asia pacific is currently the largest market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to its demand from various verticals such as building and construction, packaging, automotive and textile and furnishing. In addition, emerging manufacturing base for propylene oxide in China, and extensive availability of raw materials in China and India is likely to propel the demand for propylene oxide in this region. North America is expected to witness considerable growth due to technological advancements by key players and growing automotive and electronics sectors.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Propylene Oxide Market:

Asahi Glass Co., Balchem, BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman International, Ineos Group Limited, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings, Manali Petrochemical Limited, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, SKC, Sumitomo Chemicals Co and Tokuyama Corporation

The Propylene Oxide Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Propylene Oxide market. The Propylene Oxide Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Propylene Oxide market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Propylene Oxide Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

Chlorohydrin Process

Cumene-based Process

Hydrogen Peroxide Process

Styrene Monomer Process

TBA Co-Product Process

Applications Covered:

Glycol Ethers

Polyether Polyols

Propylene Glycols

Other Applications

Verticals Covered:

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Building and Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Textile and Furnishing

Other Verticals

The Scope of Propylene Oxide Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Propylene Oxide Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Propylene Oxide Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Propylene Oxide Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Propylene Oxide Market, ByProduct

6 Global Propylene Oxide Market, By End User

7 Global Propylene Oxide Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Propylene Oxide Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Propylene Oxide Market

Continued

