NEWS »»»
Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.
Managed print services is a business solution that creates transparent and tangible value minimizing the energy usage on print, budget and time spend on the environment. It offers oversight and provision for business document output along with external service providers. The services include deployment of software/app by the vendors, device maintenance/support, and other additional services including assessment, analytics, mobility and other services/solutions offered by the MPS providers.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3640971
Rise in increased security levels as well as reducing environmental impact are substantially driving the global managed print services market
Increased security level for printing document has been one of the instrumental factor driving the market. Data in any form has become very vital intellectual property (IP). Leakage of data such as business ideas, future strategies, or financial statements might adversely affect any company’s reputation in the market or cause heavy financial losses. Thus, security of data has been considered the highest priority in recent years. Advancements in technology and continuous innovation by vendors to provide high-level security to data while using MPS has recently attracted a high number of organizations to consider MPS for their printing needs.
According to a new report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global managed print services market valued at US$30,895.8 million is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2026 reaching US$58,779.7 million over the forecasted period. According to the report, North America is the highest contributor in terms of revenue to the global managed print services market in the year 2017. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region at a CAGR of 10.4%
Reducing Environmental Impact through the Use of MPS:
Organizations are increasingly considering CSR activities to comply with government regulations in order to mitigate environmental effects through their activities. Thus, reduction in the environmental effects is considered one of the major factors to aid the fast growth of the MPS market. Also, reduction in cost and reduction in downtime are key drivers too.
Efficient Maintenance and Reduction in Downtime
Maintenance is important to ensure the smooth functioning of printers in the long run and also to reduce the downtime. Furthermore, the replacement of cartridges, ink toners, papers, etc. is a part of printer maintenance, using up additional time and increasing operational expenses.
Scope of the Report
The global managed print services market is segmented on the basis of deployment, channel, enterprise size, and industry vertical. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. The cloud-based market has contributed the highest revenue in 2017 while Hybrid is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period. On the enterprise basis, there are SMEs and large enterprises. Based on channels there are Printer/Copier Manufacturers and Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers.
On the industry vertical basis the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government and public, healthcare, education, legal, construction, manufacturing and others. The legal industry is expected to grow the highest in terms of both revenue and CAGR in during the forecasted period.
Recent Development Competitive Dynamics
Major industry players in the managed print services market are adopting different expansion and innovation strategies to remain sustain themselves in the fast growing competitive market. . The key players in the market are Fujitsu Ltd, Xerox Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Canon, Inc, Konica Minolta, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Epson, Sharp Corporation and others.
• in 2016, HP expanded its printing product portfolio with the introduction of PageWide web presses and Indigo digital presses. The expansion is aimed to drive business growth by providing high quality to print service providers without compromising on productivity
• In 2015 Canon U.S.A., Inc., collaborated with the Ontario, Canada-based Company PrintFleet LINK. This collaboration had enhanced in image CLASS Printonomics, an MPS program.
• Furthermore, in 2015, Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd. launched next-generation managed print services in the Asia-Pacific region which support document-related work processes with enhanced security in mobile and cloud environment
• For instance, Xerox emphasizes providing high-level authentication and encryption to ensure the protection of vital data. In February 2013, Xerox partnered with McAfee to enhance the security of its MPS.
Market Segmentation: Global Managed Print Services Market
By Deployment
• Cloud
• On-Premise
• Hybrid
By Enterprise size
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
By Channel
• Printer/Copier Manufacturers
• Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers
By Industry Vertical Basis
• BFSI
• Telecom and IT
• Government and Public
• Healthcare
• Education
• Legal
• Construction
• Manufacturing
• Others
In addition, the report provides analysis of the managed print services market with respect to the following geographic segments:
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East
• Africa
o South Africa
o Kenya
o Nigeria
o Rest of Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-managed-print-services-market-by-deployment-by-enterprise-size-by-channel-by-industry-vertical-by-region-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2026
Table of Contents
1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope
1.2. Market Taxonomy
1.3. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
1.4. Global Market Macro Economic Factors Overview
2. Executive Summary : Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market
3. Market Overview
3.1. Definition
3.2. Comparison of Managed Print Services and Basic Print Services
Managed Print Services Benefits
3.3. Features of Managed Print Services
3.4. Managed Print Solutions
3.5. Technology/Product Roadmap
3.6. Ecosystem Analysis
3.6.1. Printer/copier manufacturers
3.6.2. Systems Integrators
3.6.3. Independent Vendors
3.6.4. Application/ End-users
3.7. Competitive Scenario
3.8. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
3.8.1.1. Drivers
3.8.1.2. Restraints
3.8.1.3. Opportunities
3.9. Key Trend Analysis
3.10. Pricing Analysis
3.11. Market Outlook
4. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Deployment
4.1. Overview
4.2. Comparison of Cloud and On-premise deployment
4.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 2026
4.3.1. Cloud
4.3.2. On-Premise
4.3.3. Hybrid
5. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Enterprise Size
5.1. Overview
5.2. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 2026
5.2.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)
5.2.2. Large Enterprises
6. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Channel
6.1. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 2026
6.1.1. Printer/Copier
6.1.2. Manufacturers
6.1.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers
7. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Industry Vertical
7.1. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 2026
7.1.1. Banking, Financial
7.1.2. Services and Insurance
7.1.3. Telecom and IT
7.1.4. Government and Public Sector
7.1.5. Healthcare
7.1.6. Education
7.1.7. Legal
7.1.8. Construction
7.1.9. Manufacturing
7.1.10. Others
8. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Overview
8.2. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, by Region, 2016 2026
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East and Africa
8.2.5. South America
9. North America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. North America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)
9.2. Case Study for Managed Print Services Market In North America
9.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 2026
9.3.1. Cloud
9.3.2. On-Premise
9.3.3. Hybrid
9.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 2026
9.4.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)
9.4.2. Large Enterprises
9.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 2026
9.5.1. Printer/Copier
9.5.2. Manufacturers
9.5.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers
9.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 2026
9.6.1. Banking, Financial
9.6.2. Services and Insurance
9.6.3. Telecom and IT
9.6.4. Government and Public Sector
9.6.5. Healthcare
9.6.6. Education
9.6.7. Legal
9.6.8. Construction
9.6.9. Manufacturing
9.6.10. Others
9.7. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 2026
9.7.1. The U.S.
9.7.2. Canada
9.7.3. Rest of North America
10. Europe Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Europe Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)
10.2. Germany Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)
10.3. SMEs and large enterprises: number of enterprises, employment, and value added in 2016 in Europe
10.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 2026
10.4.1. Cloud
10.4.2. On-Premise
10.4.3. Hybrid
10.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 2026
10.5.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)
10.5.2. Large Enterprises
10.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 2026
10.6.1. Printer/Copier
10.6.2. Manufacturers
10.6.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers
10.7. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 2026
10.7.1. Banking, Financial
10.7.2. Services and Insurance
10.7.3. Telecom and IT
10.7.4. Government and Public Sector
10.7.5. Healthcare
10.7.6. Education
10.7.7. Legal
10.7.8. Construction
10.7.9. Manufacturing
10.7.10. Others
10.8. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 2026
10.8.1. Germany
10.8.2. UK
10.8.3. France
10.8.4. Italy
10.8.5. Russia
10.8.6. Spain
10.8.7. Netherlands
10.8.8. Switzerland
10.8.9. Sweden
10.8.10. Poland
10.8.11. Belgium
10.8.12. Austria
10.8.13. Rest of Europe
11. Asia Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Asia Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)
11.2. Indian Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)
11.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 2026
11.3.1. Cloud
11.3.2. On-Premise
11.3.3. Hybrid
11.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 2026
11.4.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)
11.4.2. Large Enterprises
11.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 2026
11.5.1. Printer/Copier
11.5.2. Manufacturers
11.5.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers
11.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 2026
11.6.1. Banking, Financial
11.6.2. Services and Insurance
11.6.3. Telecom and IT
11.6.4. Government and Public Sector
11.6.5. Healthcare
11.6.6. Education
11.6.7. Legal
11.6.8. Construction
11.6.9. Manufacturing
11.6.10. Others
11.7. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 2026
11.7.1. China
11.7.2. India
11.7.3. Japan
11.7.4. Australia
11.7.5. New Zealand
11.7.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
12. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Middle East and Africa Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)
12.2. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 2026
12.2.1. Cloud
12.2.2. On-Premise
12.2.3. Hybrid
12.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 2026
12.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)
12.3.2. Large Enterprises
12.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 2026
12.4.1. Printer/Copier
12.4.2. Manufacturers
12.4.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers
12.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 2026
12.5.1. Banking, Financial
12.5.2. Services and Insurance
12.5.3. Telecom and IT
12.5.4. Government and Public Sector
12.5.5. Healthcare
12.5.6. Education
12.5.7. Legal
12.5.8. Construction
12.5.9. Manufacturing
12.5.10. Others
12.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 2026
12.6.1. Nigeria
12.6.2. South Africa
12.6.3. Egypt
12.6.4. Saudi Arabia
12.6.5. Iran
12.6.6. UAE
12.6.7. Israel
12.6.8. Rest of MEA
13. South America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. South America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)
13.2. Brazilian Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)
13.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 2026
13.3.1. Cloud
13.3.2. On-Premise
13.3.3. Hybrid
13.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 2026
13.4.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)
13.4.2. Large Enterprises
13.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 2026
13.5.1. Printer/Copier
13.5.2. Manufacturers
13.5.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers
13.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 2026
13.6.1. Banking, Financial
13.6.2. Services and Insurance
13.6.3. Telecom and IT
13.6.4. Government and Public Sector
13.6.5. Healthcare
13.6.6. Education
13.6.7. Legal
13.6.8. Construction
13.6.9. Manufacturing
13.6.10. Others
13.7. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 2026
13.7.1. Brazil
13.7.2. Argentina
13.7.3. Chile
13.7.4. Rest of South America
14. Competition Analysis
14.1. Market share analysis by key players
14.2. Company Profiles (Details Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)
14.2.1. Seiko Epson Corporation
14.2.2. Xerox Corporation
14.2.3. Sharp Corporation
14.2.4. Print Audit, Inc.
14.2.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.
14.2.6. Kyocera Corporation
14.2.7. Konica Minolta, Inc.
14.2.8. Lexmark International, Inc.
14.2.9. ARC
14.2.10. Ricoh Company Ltd.
14.2.11. Canon, Inc.
14.2.12. Honeywell Corporation
14.2.13. Seiko Epson Corporation
14.2.14. Fujitsu Ltd.
14.2.15. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
15. Research Methodology
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3640971
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas - 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Managed Print Services 2019 Market By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Channel, By Industry Vertical, By Region-Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026