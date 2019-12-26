Top Players in Web Content Management Market are Opentext Corporation, Oracle, Adobe Systems Incorporated, IBM, Microsoft, Sitecore Corporation, Aquia, Inc. Episerver, Inc., Rackspace Hosting, Inc., E-Spirit, and Crownpeak Technology

Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Web Content Management market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology. Fortune Business Insights has announced publishing of a report, titled “Web Content Management Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2019-2026”.

“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Web Content Management market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Top Players List:

Opentext Corporation

Oracle

Adobe Systems Incorporated

IBM

Microsoft

Sitecore Corporation

Aquia Inc.

Episerver Inc.

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

E-Spirit

Crownpeak Technology

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Component

By Deployment

By Organization Size

By End-User

By Geography

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Web Content Management market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights into the key players operating in the global Web Content Management market.

Major Table of Content for Web Content Management Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Web Content Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Web Content Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Web Content Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Web Content Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Web Content Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Web Content Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

