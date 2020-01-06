A new market study, titled "Discover Global Smart Learning Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Smart Learning Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview

Education provided with the use of technology is called Smart Learning. This kind of education system is equipped with hardware and software, which aid the subject faculty, enhance learning experience, and improve dissemination of knowledge. Analytical proficiency that involve effective problem handling, logical thinking, and visualizing abilities are skills that are required in the present competitive scenario. This requirement has generated the need to redesign teaching methodologies to offer students with opportunities to gain specific knowledge and improved learning capabilities.

The smart learning systems market was valued at USD 57.5 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 130.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15%, during the forecast period (20192025).Schools and training centers are moving from the traditional blackboard approach tointegrating smart technology into learning environments.

The concept ofBYOD, which allows employees to use their personal devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smart-phones for work, is gaining popularity. Changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via., employees' personal devices are resulting in the increased demand for cloud services. In order to address these issues, IT service providers are now providing tailor-made cloud services for smart-phones and tablets. This trend is expected to strengthen in the future, thereby pushing the market's growth.

As e-learning is evolving, there is need for a skilled workforce to further develop the services and tools.In a report titled 'The Future of Jobs 2018', the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54%of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world.

Blackboard

Educomp Solutions

Adobe

Scholastic

Cisco System

Smart Technologies

NIIT

Saba Software

Scope of the Report

Businesses are changing and are also becoming more competitive, so end-users are demanding more effective database solutions that can increase productivity.At the university level, institutions are adopting innovative methods, such as smart learning to provide alternative pathways and opportunities for students to develop relevant and valuable skills in line with industry needs.

The report firstly introduced the smart learning for all with basics: definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview; industry policies and plans; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Smart Learning refers to a self- directed (learning attitude), motivated (interest), adaptive (aptitude and ability), resource enriched (plenty of learning materials), and technology embedded (ICT utilization) education system. A Smart Learning system permits increased accessibility to information anytime and anywhere due to efficient interconnection achieved through the implementation of advanced technologies.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

This report studies the Smart Learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Learning market by product type and applications/end industries.

The content product segment will account for major market share in the smart class market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing digital demand for digitized content used in schools and universities. Also, the increasing number of students and educators using e-books for conducting lectures and completing assignments, will drive the consumer demand for digital curriculum-oriented books.

The higher education segment will be major end-user of the Smart Learning market, due to the rising number of higher education universities adopting Smart Learning through smart devices. Higher education students also have access to smart devices such as smartphones in modern classrooms.

Smart Learning Destination

The major driving factor of Smart Learning are growing demand across end-user industries, increasing application of smart devices and increasing thrust on developing novel methods. The major restraining factors of Smart Learning market is lack of awareness among the end-users. The global education technology and Smart Learning market is majorly driven by increasing number of mobile learning applications and growing inclination towards digital learning, which in turn is fueling growth of the education technology and Smart Learning market across the globe. Smart Learnings are technology enhanced classrooms that foster opportunities for teaching and learning by integrating learning technology, such as computers, specialized software, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and audio/visual capabilities. The major opportunity in the Smart Learning increasing internet penetration across developing regions. There are various benefits of Smart Learning to the teachers as well as the students such as digital tools help students to understand the topic better, the use of digital tools of instruction bring in an interactive environment to learning, smart classes are a perfect solution to the environmental hazards that are posed by the conventional methodology of education, smart classes employ electronic tools which are easy to use and maintain and fillip to academic performance.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Devices to Dominate the Market

Mobile devices are growing for smart learning due to their portability and convenience regarding accessing content and social interactions. The number of smartphone users is also increasing every passing day.

Popular Learning Management Systems are launching mobile apps in the market to serve the mobile learning purpose.

Students and teachers communicate effectively and efficiently withsimple clicks to obtainfeedbacks. The learning outcomes for both ability and knowledge can be smartly measured and observed through the latest ICT technologies.

According to the latest survey by Learning House,51%of respondents stated that they had used their phone or tablet device for reading required materials(smart learning suite online)

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

Asia-Pacific is growing in terms of smart learning due to government initiatives in this region.

India has the largest population in the world in the age bracket of 5-24 years, which presents a large number of opportunities in the education space. In a partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Government, Samsung announced setting up of Samsung Smart Class at 14 government colleges across Andhra Pradesh, India which offer Bachelors of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Education (D.Ed) courses

The Chinese government is funding technology initiatives which are aimed at narrowing the gap between the quality of education in rural and urban areas. There is a live-streaming network that connects hundreds of students spread across a vast area of China’s countryside.

In 2018,Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) launcheda new learning hub as part of theNTU Smart Campus vision.The learning hubis equipped with the latest technologies to support theflipped classroom pedagogy, wherein students learn the course content online before class and the face time with professors and classmates is devoted to collaborative learning.

Competitive Landscape

The market for smart learning system is fragmented with small and large players offering learning strategies supporting smart learning, such as formal/informal, personalized, adaptive, social, self-directed

The regional analysis of Global Smart Classroom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region in the global smart classroom market. Lack of awareness in educational sector especially in developing regions such as Asia-pacific, Latin America and Africa regarding advantages of education technology and smart classroom is hindering the growth of education technology and smart classroom market across the globe.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Syniverse Technologies LLC, Smart Technologies, Educomp, Everonn, HCL Learning, Microsoft, Pearson, Samsung, Dalian Neusoft and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic Information;

2.) The Asia Smart Learning Speaker Market;

3.) The North American Smart Learning Speaker Market;

4.) The European Smart Learning Speaker Market;

5.) Market Entry And Investment Feasibility;

6.) The Report Conclusion.

